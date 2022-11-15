ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parkland Talk

Winter Magic Returns to Parkland With the 10th Annual Light Up the Night Holiday Party

Annual Light Up The Night event at Zimmerman and Frachtman. It may not be snowing, but Winter Wonderland magic is coming back to Parkland. Hosted by the Law Offices of Zimmerman and Frachtman, the 10th Annual Light Up The Night Party includes an impressive display of lights, activities for the whole family, great raffles, and, for the first time, a VIP Tent by Funky Buddha Brewery, featuring a variety of beer and hard seltzer, a sampling of Channé Rosé, hors d’oeuvres provided by Bravo Peruvian Kitchen, games, and an exclusive gift for each guest.
PARKLAND, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Throws a Happy Hour for Local Professionals Dec. 1

Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber is holding a Live at 5 Happy Hour for local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Held on Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, the cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members, and the chamber offers a BOGO deal on all tickets. Admission includes one drink and appetizers.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service

Multi-sensory service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church on Sunday nights. A new multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton “Light The Lights” Set For Saturday Night

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tis the season for the Boca Raton Holiday Light Lighting. Yes, that’s what we’re calling it to be sensitive to everyone. The light lighting is set for Saturday night at the Mizner Park Amphitheater — 590 Plaza Real. In […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe

The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: Kendall couple continues its commitment to feed those in need

MIAMI - During the height of the pandemic in 2020, Lauren and Ken Mason found themselves out of work and with an overstock of food. Seeing the community's urgent need for food, they turned their Kendall home into a headquarters. CBS Miami first introduced you to them in November last year when they were settling into the routine of delivering ready-to-eat meals to community fridges. Since then, it has become a passionate commitment that continues to evolve. Lauren said it is fulfilling and pretty surprising."We look back and it's been life-changing really because you know we never expected to do so much in a year,"...
MIAMI, FL
galencollege.edu

Pembroke Pines Receives Programmatic Accreditation by ACEN for the ADN Program

Galen College of Nursing is proud to announce the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) has granted initial accreditation to its Associate Degree in Nursing program at the Miami Campus in Pembroke Pines. ACEN programmatic accreditation is specific to nursing and affirms that the program is committed to quality...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seminoletribune.org

Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood offers World Cup watching venues

HOLLYWOOD – World Cup soccer games can be watched at a variety of venues at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Center Bar will show the 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. games from Sunday, Nov. 20 to Monday, Nov. 28. Center Bar will show...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Parkland Talk

2 Marjory Stoneman Douglas Athletes Sign to Play in College

The signings continue to roll in for Marjory Stoneman Douglas, with two more student-athletes officially making their college picks. MSD baseball had their seventh player officially signed with Matt Ossenfort. He is set to play at Vanderbilt University in Nashville but will be playing his first year on the MSD baseball team this year after transferring from South Dakota.
PARKLAND, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Fort Lauderdale, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The MAST Academy soccer team will have a game with Westminster Academy HS on November 17, 2022, 12:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sylvia Poitier funeral expected to draw who’s who of political leaders, past and present

The outspoken child who worked the field picking beans and peppers went on to blaze a trail in the world of local politics, making history as Broward’s first Black county commissioner. Sylvia Poitier, a Deerfield Beach native and former mayor of the city, will be laid to rest Friday after a 5 p.m. funeral on Thursday. Thursday’s ceremony is expected to draw a who’s who of political leaders to ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
travelexperta.com

Christmas in West Palm Beach at City Place

What is City Place West Palm Beach Florida? Good question. Up until a couple of years ago, I thought it was just the center of West Palm Beach. Technically, it is. But it’s way more fun than just a center! It’s a huge area with tons of cool, funky stores, delicious restaurants, a movie theater that resembles an Austrian Opera House, and places for comedy shows, concerts, and just so much more!
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

The Holiday Season Kicks Off in Boca Raton with “Light The Lights” and One-of-a-Kind Holiday Experience

Mizner Park to Transform Into an Enchanted Illuminated Forest. Boca Raton, FL – Light Up Boca, a series of winter holiday festivities, kicks off on Saturday, November 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (MPA), 590 Plaza Real, with Light the Lights, a FREE holiday happening, culminating with the City of Boca Raton’s and Mizner Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Time to Smile: Pembroke Pines teacher goes viral for her dance moves

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines teacher has gone viral for her dance moves. Emily Alers has amassed nearly three-million views on TikTok with her video, showing her teaching the A,B,C’s to her kindergarten students at Palm Cove Elementary. She dances to a kid favorite, “Gracie’s Corner.”...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Talk

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Parkland FL

 https://parklandtalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy