Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Related
Winter Magic Returns to Parkland With the 10th Annual Light Up the Night Holiday Party
Annual Light Up The Night event at Zimmerman and Frachtman. It may not be snowing, but Winter Wonderland magic is coming back to Parkland. Hosted by the Law Offices of Zimmerman and Frachtman, the 10th Annual Light Up The Night Party includes an impressive display of lights, activities for the whole family, great raffles, and, for the first time, a VIP Tent by Funky Buddha Brewery, featuring a variety of beer and hard seltzer, a sampling of Channé Rosé, hors d’oeuvres provided by Bravo Peruvian Kitchen, games, and an exclusive gift for each guest.
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Throws a Happy Hour for Local Professionals Dec. 1
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber is holding a Live at 5 Happy Hour for local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Held on Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, the cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members, and the chamber offers a BOGO deal on all tickets. Admission includes one drink and appetizers.
State Champion Grace Derstine of Coral Springs Charter Makes College Pick
Coral Springs Charter infielder Grace Derstine officially announced she will attend Warner University in Lake Wales. Destine becomes the second player from the Panthers to commit after Bella Bertorelli announced she would be playing at Rollins college. “The coach at Warner showed lots of interest in me, and when I...
Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service
Multi-sensory service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church on Sunday nights. A new multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
Boca Raton “Light The Lights” Set For Saturday Night
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tis the season for the Boca Raton Holiday Light Lighting. Yes, that’s what we’re calling it to be sensitive to everyone. The light lighting is set for Saturday night at the Mizner Park Amphitheater — 590 Plaza Real. In […]
‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe
The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
Miami Proud: Kendall couple continues its commitment to feed those in need
MIAMI - During the height of the pandemic in 2020, Lauren and Ken Mason found themselves out of work and with an overstock of food. Seeing the community's urgent need for food, they turned their Kendall home into a headquarters. CBS Miami first introduced you to them in November last year when they were settling into the routine of delivering ready-to-eat meals to community fridges. Since then, it has become a passionate commitment that continues to evolve. Lauren said it is fulfilling and pretty surprising."We look back and it's been life-changing really because you know we never expected to do so much in a year,"...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas DECA Chapter Holds Networking Event with Parkland Chamber
It was an evening of making contacts between students and professionals during the DECA/Chamber Networking Night on Wednesday. Along with the Parkland Chamber of Commerce members, Marjory Stoneman Douglas’s DECA students asked the business community questions about their chosen careers. Sharon Cutler, MSD teacher and one of four DECA...
3 to See: 'Open to Now,' 'High Fashion & Street Style' exhibits; mock trial
Enjoy a dazzling array of arts and cultural events this autumn in the Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture here in Florida’s Cultural Capital. For more to enjoy...
galencollege.edu
Pembroke Pines Receives Programmatic Accreditation by ACEN for the ADN Program
Galen College of Nursing is proud to announce the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) has granted initial accreditation to its Associate Degree in Nursing program at the Miami Campus in Pembroke Pines. ACEN programmatic accreditation is specific to nursing and affirms that the program is committed to quality...
seminoletribune.org
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood offers World Cup watching venues
HOLLYWOOD – World Cup soccer games can be watched at a variety of venues at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Center Bar will show the 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. games from Sunday, Nov. 20 to Monday, Nov. 28. Center Bar will show...
2 Marjory Stoneman Douglas Athletes Sign to Play in College
The signings continue to roll in for Marjory Stoneman Douglas, with two more student-athletes officially making their college picks. MSD baseball had their seventh player officially signed with Matt Ossenfort. He is set to play at Vanderbilt University in Nashville but will be playing his first year on the MSD baseball team this year after transferring from South Dakota.
Fort Lauderdale, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The MAST Academy soccer team will have a game with Westminster Academy HS on November 17, 2022, 12:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
wlrn.org
Former Miami city manager testifies that the city was 'targeting' certain Little Havana businesses
In an explosive newly released court document, a former City of Miami manager testified under oath that he witnessed first-hand that City of Miami commissioner Joe Carollo was “targeting” code enforcement against certain businesses in Little Havana in order to shut them down. The new transcript was released...
Sylvia Poitier funeral expected to draw who’s who of political leaders, past and present
The outspoken child who worked the field picking beans and peppers went on to blaze a trail in the world of local politics, making history as Broward’s first Black county commissioner. Sylvia Poitier, a Deerfield Beach native and former mayor of the city, will be laid to rest Friday after a 5 p.m. funeral on Thursday. Thursday’s ceremony is expected to draw a who’s who of political leaders to ...
travelexperta.com
Christmas in West Palm Beach at City Place
What is City Place West Palm Beach Florida? Good question. Up until a couple of years ago, I thought it was just the center of West Palm Beach. Technically, it is. But it’s way more fun than just a center! It’s a huge area with tons of cool, funky stores, delicious restaurants, a movie theater that resembles an Austrian Opera House, and places for comedy shows, concerts, and just so much more!
Broward Center Debuts Jazz Series
The TD Jazz Series will welcome internationally renowned, award-winning musicians and vocalists to the Broward Center and The Parker The post Broward Center Debuts Jazz Series appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
bocaratontribune.com
The Holiday Season Kicks Off in Boca Raton with “Light The Lights” and One-of-a-Kind Holiday Experience
Mizner Park to Transform Into an Enchanted Illuminated Forest. Boca Raton, FL – Light Up Boca, a series of winter holiday festivities, kicks off on Saturday, November 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (MPA), 590 Plaza Real, with Light the Lights, a FREE holiday happening, culminating with the City of Boca Raton’s and Mizner Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
Click10.com
Time to Smile: Pembroke Pines teacher goes viral for her dance moves
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines teacher has gone viral for her dance moves. Emily Alers has amassed nearly three-million views on TikTok with her video, showing her teaching the A,B,C’s to her kindergarten students at Palm Cove Elementary. She dances to a kid favorite, “Gracie’s Corner.”...
North Italia Bringing Handmade Pasta and Pizza to Fort Lauderdale
It’s the fourth Florida location for the pasta and pizza chain
Parkland Talk
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Parkland FLhttps://parklandtalk.com
Comments / 0