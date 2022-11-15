ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Offset calls Takeoff’s death ‘unbearable’ in first social media post about rapper’s death

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEJwZ_0jBrpN9g00

ATLANTA — Migos rapper Offset has released his first official statement about the death of his bandmate and cousin Takeoff, calling the loss “unbearable” and “a nightmare.”

Takeoff, whose given name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley Nov. 1. He was 28.

All three members of Migos were raised in the same household in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and shot to fame as a trio in the late 2000s.

Offset, who is Takeoff’s cousin once-removed, released a statement on Instagram Tuesday, saying his cousin’s death still doesn’t feel real.

“I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare,” Offset wrote.

The rapper said every time that he saw Takeoff, his cousin would give him a hug and that he wishes he could hug him one more time.

“I know someone with a soul like yours is in Heaven now,” Offset wrote. “I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you.”

Offset paid tribute to Takeoff earlier this week at a public memorial for him that was open to the public but didn’t allow cameras. This is the first time he’s addressed Takeoff’s death on social media.

The Migos were rumored to have broken up this year after a beef between Quavo and Offset. Quavo and Takeoff remained close and released an album without Offset in October.

Quavo was with Takeoff, who is his nephew, when he died.

Police have not released any information on any potential suspects in Takeoff’s death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Im595_0jBrpN9g00

