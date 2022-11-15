ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Tips on ways to keep your skin healthy during the cold winter months

By Serena Ung
 3 days ago

Celebrity make-up artist, Michael Moore with Moore for Life shares his tips on how to keep your skin looking healthy during the dry winter months.

According to Michael, your gut health plays a role in your skin, meaning what you put in is what you’ll see on your skin. The food you eat plays a very important roll for a healthy looking skin.

During the dry winter days, moisturizer and sunscreen is very important to maintain a healthy looking skin. Since it’s so dry here in Colorado, our skin needs moisture and don’t forget to drink lots of water and stay hydrated.

If you would like more information on Moore for Life or if you would like a Skincare Analysis with Michael, check out his website at Mooreforlife.com.

