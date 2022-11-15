Read full article on original website
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
wbrz.com
WATCH: Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
BATON ROUGE - A driver led troopers and sheriff's deputies on a chase through several parishes late Friday afternoon, even refusing to stop after the truck popped one of its tires. Louisiana State Police said the chase began in White Castle sometime around 3 p.m. The suspect eventually led troopers...
Traffic Closures Set For I-10, US 90, and Near LA 93 as Thanksgiving Holiday Approaches
Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching and there are many traffic closures set to happen before and after the blessed holiday. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has traffic closures scheduled for Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 90, and Apollo Road. Groundbreaking For The Ambassador Caffery Interchange Project. Speaking of U.S....
Cold, Lonely, Hurt, Suffering in Crowley Needs Our Help
Animals of Crowley, La. are asking for help with medical bills for this abused and injured animal.
Lafayette resident concerned for integrity of house after road issues
A Lafayette resident is looking for help from the city with uneven roadways creating issues in her neighborhood on Walker Road.
I-49 north at MM8 closed following serious crash
A serious crash has closed a portion of Interstate 49 northbound in Lafayette Parish Thursday evening
Arnaudville Woman Life Tragically Taken in Four-Car Crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Friday morning crash in St. Martin Parish left one woman dead and another man arrested for vehicular homicide. Around 7 a.m. on November 18, Louisiana State Police four-vehicle crash on Highway 94, near Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish. 29-year-old Hailee Rossyoin of Arnaudville was killed in the crash.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette City-Parish attorney’s connection to land for major flood project raises ethics issue
While Lafayette Consolidated Government went to court to seize land for its largest-ever detention project, it had a much easier time putting together parcels for its second largest. Some 50 acres of land along Coulee Ile Des Cannes were purchased earlier this year from clients represented by LCG’s chief legal...
Chick-fil-A Buys Five Acres of Land for 4th Lafayette Location—But What Happened to the One in Broussard?
Chick-fil-A just made their fourth Lafayette location "official" official. After news of a fourth Lafayette Chick-fil-A location broke earlier this year, The Advocate is reporting that the fast-food restaurant has purchased five acres of land off Johnston Street. According to reporter Adam Daigle, land records show that Chick-fil-A purchased 5.3...
kadn.com
Northside Lafayette a longtime food desert finally gets a grocery store
Lafayette, La (KADN)- For a long time going to the northside, there have been empty grocery stores everywhere. Though now traveling a waze length for groceries is a thing of the past, as the northside finally has its own Aldi grocery store in arms reach. "We've been waiting for it...
Current: City-Parish attorney had connection to property owners
The Current continues its coverage of City-Parish drainage project issues, reporting that Greg Logan had a connection to the family that owned a tract of land purchased for detention.
theadvocate.com
Bring it to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette
Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
theadvocate.com
One dead, suspected impaired driver arrested in St. Martin Parish crash
A Breaux Bridge man, who troopers suspect was impaired, was arrested on vehicular homicide and other charges for causing a Friday morning wreck that killed an Arnaudville woman in St. Martin Parish, officials said. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on La. 94 near La. 354. Troopers determined Luke...
One Driver Killed in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in St. Martin Parish
Louisiana State Police say one person was killed in a four-vehicle crash and one driver was arrested for vehicular homicide
Lake Charles American Press
Work starting on I-10 widening project
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Tuesday broke ground on an Interstate 10 widening project between Iowa and Lacassine. The project will update a more than 5-mile stretch of interstate that includes areas of both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. The stretch will be widened from two lanes...
94-year-old woman escapes Lafayette house fire
A house fire occurred on the 1000 block of North Pierce St. early Tuesday morning.
wbrz.com
Person found dead at Baker home; homicide investigation underway
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge Friday evening. The body was discovered late Friday afternoon at an apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. Sources said the investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide. This is a developing story.
kalb.com
40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Channel 5 that a person was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in one of the hotel rooms Friday, November 18. The coroner’s office identified the person as 40-year-old Jacob Paul. The cause of death is...
St. Landry AG Arena undergoing renovation
In Opelousas, the St. Landry Ag Arena is currently undergoing a large renovation, helping both the community and the economy.
Both drivers killed in Iberia Parish two-vehicle crash
Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 at Leleux Road in Iberia Parish.
