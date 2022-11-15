Penn State’s James Franklin explains Joey Porter Jr.’s injury, expects CB to return this season

Thursday’s “First Call” features the latest attempt to reignite the football career of former Steelers project Martavis Bryant. Antonio Brown is back performing in Pittsburgh. Ja’Marr Chase may not be back against the Steelers. But next week is a possibility. The Penguins aren’t done facing old teammates in goal. And the Saints aren’t done with Andy Dalton.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO