Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chuck D Calls On Eminem, Ice-T, Fat Joe, & More For “Fight The Power” Documentary
Chuck D says Eminem, LL COOL J, Ice-T, and many more will appear in his upcoming “Fight The Power” documentary. Chuck D has enlisted a star-studded group for his upcoming docuseries, Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World. Eminem, Ice-T, Fat Joe, and many more hip-hop legends will all be interviewed for the film.
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ Screening: ‘It‘s Truly Powerful and Moving’
Will Smith’s comeback got a boost from the likes of Rihanna and Dave Chappelle, who were just two of several high profile guests in attendance at a recent screening of “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed slavery drama marks Smith’s first movie release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
toofab.com
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino Pay Tribute to Son Trey on His 30th Birthday
"Ya'll done good," Jada wrote to which Sheree commented, "Correction… 'WE' done good! I love you J! ❤️ #BestBonusMomEver." Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino are celebrating Trey Smith for hitting the milestone age of 30. The co-parenting trio took to Instagram to pay tribute...
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Have Been Dating for Over Two Years
It’s time to get acquainted with the true definition of love and hip-hop. Over the years, countless hip-hop artists have dated one another and have even collaborated on projects together. Many of these relationships tend to crash and burn due to reasons ranging from infidelity to growing apart. However, fans of the music genre believe that rapper and songwriters Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine (real name: Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe) have the ability to go the distance.
Mathew Knowles Wanted Solange To Join Destiny’s Child, But She Chose To ‘Forge Her Very Own Path’
Solange stunned the world in 2002 when she released her debut album 'Solo Star,' a contemporary R&B project filled with catchy choruses and big bassy beats.
Nipsey Hussle's Life Story to Be Told in a Docuseries Featuring Snoop Dogg, Diddy and Lauren London
Nipsey Hussle's life, rise to fame and career will be explored in a new docuseries created in part by the late rapper's own production company, Marathon Films. The untitled docuseries about Hussle, who died by gun violence at age 33 in March 2019, was announced Tuesday and features never-before-seen footage of the Grammy-winning musician's upbringing and time in the spotlight as well as interviews with his longtime partner Lauren London and more than 50 collaborators including Snoop Dogg and Sean "Diddy" Combs.
HipHopDX.com
Timbaland Reveals He Used To Get Paid $500K A Beat: 'Producers Were Respected Way More'
Timbaland has opened up about what he used to get paid to produce a beat and said that number has gone down because young producers don’t “put value” on themselves. During a conversation with ProducerGrind, Timbo revealed he was earning as much as $500,000 per track at the peak of his career, during which he pumped out innovative Hip Hop and R&B hits for JAY-Z, Missy Elliott, Aaliyah, Ginuwine, Ludacris and many more.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Names JAY-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records As Cash Money's Best Verzuz Competition
Lil Wayne has named JAY-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records as Cash Money’s best competition in a potential Verzuz battle. Appearing on a recent episode of sportscaster and former NFL player Marcellus Wiley’s. podcast, Weezy was asked who he thinks would make a worthy opponent for Young Money or Cash...
Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case
Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety. “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
Fat Joe calls himself the “Forrest Gump of hip-hop.”, new memoir, his hip-hop legacy and why rap is art
The Puerto Rican and Cuban artist, whose real name is Joseph Cartagena (born August 19, 1970), He began his music career as a member of Hip Hop group Diggin' in the Creates (D.I.T.C.), then founded the Terror Squad rap collective in the ’90s, which featured artists including Remy Ma, DJ Khaled and the late Big Pun. Although he’s perhaps best known for hits like “Lean Back,” “Make It Rain” and “All the Way Up,” Joe recently told The Washington Post that it was important for him to revisit his failures and traumas to help readers learn “the do’s and don’ts of life.”
hiphop-n-more.com
Kendrick Lamar Releases ‘Rich Spirit’ Music Video: Watch
Kendrick Lamar is fresh off multiple nominations at the 2023 GRAMMYs awards including Record Of The Year, Album of The Year and Song of The Year. Today, he has released the music video for the song ‘Rich Spirit’ which was one of the standouts on his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. You will recognize some of the dance moves in the video from the steps that he has been doing on stage during his successful world tour.
Nipsey Hussle's Inspiring Life Story Is Getting the Documentary Treatment
Nearly four years after Nipsey Hussle's tragic death, his legacy is getting its well-deserved flowers in an untitled docuseries. Per a press release shared with POPSUGAR on Nov. 15, SpringHill — the media studio cofounded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter — has announced a partnership with Hussle's Marathon Films to recall the late rapper's life story in a forthcoming documentary, which will cover his early days growing up in Crenshaw, Los Angeles, all the way to his epic rise to fame as a musician and activist.
Travis Scott & Pharrell Link Up For New Record, “Down In Atlanta”
Travis Scott posts a picture of him and Pharrell on the set of his new "Down In Atlanta" video and it looks like fans are in for a treat. The post Travis Scott & Pharrell Link Up For New Record, “Down In Atlanta” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Travis Scott’s Astroworld Comeback Tour Putters Along With New Pharrell Song
Neither Pharrell Williams nor Travis Scott are Georgia natives, but their latest collaboration “Down in Atlanta” is a breezy ode to the buzzing city. The single, which follows the 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator-assisted track “Cash In Cash Out,” will appear on Williams’ forthcoming album Phriends. “I told shawty to bring the wave/You know life’s a beach/She said, “Life’s a bitch”/Let’s hit Magic City,” Scott offers in the opening verse over funk-driven production. Williams and Scott last appeared alongside each other on Astroworld deepcut “Skeletons” back in 2018. “Down in Atlanta” arrives two months after it was previewed in September...
Drake, 21 Savage Hint At Tour Following ‘Her Loss’
Drake and 21 Savage may be hitting the road in the near future. During a recent episode of Table For One on SiriusXM’s Sound 42, the Her Loss duo hinted at a potential joint tour. “I’m excited for [our] tour,” he said, per Rap-Up. “It’s just another...
Complex
Drake Shares Self-Shot Home Video Style Clip for “Rich Flex” f/ 21 Savage With Cameos From Lil Yachty and More
Drake has shared the self-shot video for “Rich Flex,” one of the tracks from his 21 Savage collab album Her Loss. Shot by the OVO Sound head honcho himself on what appears to be an old camcorder, the clip is billed as a “Her Loss Recap” and shows what the duo got up to in the lead-up to and following the release of the project. It’s got footage of them recording, traveling, and partying with many of their famous friends.
defpen
