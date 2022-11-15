Michelle Bradford, Psy.D., assistant professor of business and director of the MBA program, and Sharon Starcher, D.B.A., assistant professor of business and director of the bachelor’s degree completion business administration program, provided training for a group of project managers at Kern Health systems, part of Kern Family Health Care. The November 10, 2022, training focused on change management, the people side of change, accountability and the importance of communication. There were 10 attendees, eight were onsite and two attended virtually. Bradford and Starcher provided four hours of training at the Kern Health systems location, with a break for lunch. Survey comments included participants enjoying the interaction, finding the information relevant to their organization and being able to make applications in their personal and professional lives to the information presented.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO