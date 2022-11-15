Read full article on original website
The opportunities are real—and spaces are open—at Fresno Pacific University
Opportunities await for incoming students of all kinds at Fresno Pacific University—and now is the time to seize the future!. Applications are open in every area—traditional undergraduate, bachelor’s degree completion and master’s and seminary degrees—for the Spring and Fall 2023 semesters at FPU, where there is no application fee for freshmen and transfers and SAT and ACT scores are not required. Programs are offered at the main campus in Southeast Fresno and regional campuses in North Fresno, Visalia, Merced and Bakersfield as well as online. Apply online for any program at apply.fresno.edu/
Bradford and Starcher provide training for health care managers
Michelle Bradford, Psy.D., assistant professor of business and director of the MBA program, and Sharon Starcher, D.B.A., assistant professor of business and director of the bachelor’s degree completion business administration program, provided training for a group of project managers at Kern Health systems, part of Kern Family Health Care. The November 10, 2022, training focused on change management, the people side of change, accountability and the importance of communication. There were 10 attendees, eight were onsite and two attended virtually. Bradford and Starcher provided four hours of training at the Kern Health systems location, with a break for lunch. Survey comments included participants enjoying the interaction, finding the information relevant to their organization and being able to make applications in their personal and professional lives to the information presented.
