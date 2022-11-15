Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: "I'm not going to run for President in 2024"
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - In the week since Gretchen Whitmer was reelected as governor of Michigan, the Democrat has been dogged by rumors and speculation that she could - and even WOULD - run for President in 2024. She's doing what she can to put that idea to rest.
fox2detroit.com
'Onto 2024;' Macomb GOP reelects chairman as state party leadership power struggle brews
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite the midterms ending only a week ago, it's the 2024 general election that many are now looking toward. In their first meeting following a bruising 2022 Midterm election, the Republican Party in Macomb County reelected Mark Forton as the chairman. With Democrats sweeping...
Which Michigan counties became redder, bluer in 2022?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2022 election victory was even larger than her 2018 win – a 468,000-vote margin of victory compared to her 407,000-vote margin four years ago.
How did new redistricting laws affect Michigan’s midterm election?
Michigan’s new redistricting maps had their first chance to show the impact on state elections with November’s general election. Some of the election successes of redistricting are more apparent, with political pundits stating the new redistricting process fulfilled its goal of becoming publicly transparent and aligning with the will of Michigan voters.
WNDU
Michigan Democrats win majorities in state House, Senate for first time since ‘84
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Turns out, Michigan Democrats had more to celebrate on election night than they knew at the time. The administration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer now claims that Democrats won majorities in the state House and state Senate for the first time since 1984. It’s being called a...
Whitmer: Entirely new approach needed to 'fix the damn roads'
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she still wants to "fix the damn roads" as she begins her second and final term, but now believes an entirely new funding system is needed, to allow for the growth in electric vehicles and associated drop in gasoline consumption. "I will not be proposing a 45-cent...
Letter from the Editor: Voting is over but election season never ends. Just ask our political reporters
It’s said that journalism is the practice of writing history as it happens. Last week was certainly a strong example of that – and there’s a good chance we’ll be doing a lot more history-writing well into 2024. The 2022 midterm elections threw all kinds of...
wemu.org
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist says federal infrastructure funds "lay the foundation" for Michigan opportunity
Michigan officials are using this week’s one-year anniversary of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to highlight its impact on the state. Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist says billions of dollars from the act have already gone toward road and bridge repairs, water infrastructure, and public transportation. He says...
bridgemi.com
As Democrats take charge in Lansing, some business leaders sweat their agenda
Michigan business leaders are watching for the new Democrat-led agenda for economic implications. Democrats want to repeal Right-to-Work anti-union laws. Whitmer says it’s possible to be pro-business and ensure ‘workers can collectively bargain.’. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sealed her second-term victory on the morning after Election Day by promising...
Election deniers fail in battleground states, but ‘Act III’ awaits in 2024
In an election that Democrats and experts on democracy framed as a fulcrum for future fair elections, voters in key states last week rejected many candidates who pushed false claims about the 2020 election. In battleground states, which MLive is defining as the six where Joe Biden’s 2020 victory was...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Who will lead the Michigan GOP following Mid-Term Election?
The race is on to lead a fractured republican party in Michigan. State Republicans are still licking their wounds from last week's election rout and have been pointing fingers at each other. Now it seems a number of the candidates who lost last week think they could do a better job running the state party.
78% of Michigan counties at low COVID level, 1 remains at high risk level
For the second week in a row, Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is the lone Michigan county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Nov. 17. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one...
fox2detroit.com
Meet Winnie Brinks, Michigan's first woman Senate majority leader
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Last week, Winnie Brinks was selected to be Michigan's first woman Senate majority leader. "Every day, it sinks in just a little bit more," said Brinks (D-Grand Rapids). "I think we’ve seen this throughout Michigan now and politics, we're seeing women at the very highest offices. We are occupying those seats in the halls of power, and I think it really sends a strong signal."
interlochenpublicradio.org
New PAC forms to push Michigan's Republican Party further right
Some Michigan Republicans are forming a new political action committee with hopes of steering the party further to the right. Organizers say the Grand New Party PAC will counter traditional Republican fundraising organizations which aim to secure Republican majorities. “Often times it seems like this money is held over the...
Michigan sets records in midterm voting. Turnout is another story.
It was a record midterm election in Michigan last week. More Michiganders are registered to vote than ever before and more people voted — more than half of the state's voting-age population. But what about voter turnout? The chart below shows the voter turnout rate for midterm elections — the percentage who actually...
wdet.org
Michigan State Police agree to independent investigation of racial profiling
Last month, the Michigan State Police hired an auditing firm to conduct a “Traffic Enforcement Policy and Program Analysis” as part of a settlement with the ACLU of Michigan. According to the ACLU, MSP data showed that between 2017 and 2019, African Americans were stopped disproportionately by state troopers. The ACLU pushed for the external review as part of a lawsuit where their clients said they faced a 90-minute search of their car without probable cause.
Whitmer is on the short list of 2024 presidential contenders. She says she’s not interested.
The national profile of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has only served to grow in the wake of Democrats’ historic win in Michigan, despite every indication from the stateswoman herself that any aspirations of higher office are not on the forefront of her mind. Whitmer was a part of history earlier...
Majority black neighborhoods in Michigan twice as likely to face debt collection lawsuits
According to a report from the 'Justice for All Commission,' over half of all cases are filed by five large national companies that buy debts for pennies on the dollar from original creditors.
Report: Debt collection cases are overwhelming Michigan district courts
Debt collection cases are flooding Michigan's district courts, and residents living in majority Black communities are more than twice as likely to have debt in collections compared with those living in predominantly white neighborhoods. Nearly 2 million debt collection cases were filed in district courts between January 2010 and September...
Detroit News
Michigan lawmaker launches 'Grand New Party' PAC, says GOP was 'too passive'
Lansing — A group of Michigan Republicans launched an initiative aimed at electing conservatives and accused party leaders of being "too moderate" and "too passive" during a press conference Monday, six days after the GOP suffered historic losses at the ballot box. Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, announced a...
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
