ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 3

Related
bridgemi.com

As Democrats take charge in Lansing, some business leaders sweat their agenda

Michigan business leaders are watching for the new Democrat-led agenda for economic implications. Democrats want to repeal Right-to-Work anti-union laws. Whitmer says it’s possible to be pro-business and ensure ‘workers can collectively bargain.’. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sealed her second-term victory on the morning after Election Day by promising...
MICHIGAN STATE
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Who will lead the Michigan GOP following Mid-Term Election?

The race is on to lead a fractured republican party in Michigan. State Republicans are still licking their wounds from last week's election rout and have been pointing fingers at each other. Now it seems a number of the candidates who lost last week think they could do a better job running the state party.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Meet Winnie Brinks, Michigan's first woman Senate majority leader

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Last week, Winnie Brinks was selected to be Michigan's first woman Senate majority leader. "Every day, it sinks in just a little bit more," said Brinks (D-Grand Rapids). "I think we’ve seen this throughout Michigan now and politics, we're seeing women at the very highest offices. We are occupying those seats in the halls of power, and I think it really sends a strong signal."
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

New PAC forms to push Michigan's Republican Party further right

Some Michigan Republicans are forming a new political action committee with hopes of steering the party further to the right. Organizers say the Grand New Party PAC will counter traditional Republican fundraising organizations which aim to secure Republican majorities. “Often times it seems like this money is held over the...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Michigan State Police agree to independent investigation of racial profiling

Last month, the Michigan State Police hired an auditing firm to conduct a “Traffic Enforcement Policy and Program Analysis” as part of a settlement with the ACLU of Michigan. According to the ACLU, MSP data showed that between 2017 and 2019, African Americans were stopped disproportionately by state troopers. The ACLU pushed for the external review as part of a lawsuit where their clients said they faced a 90-minute search of their car without probable cause.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy