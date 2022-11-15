Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
End of an Era: Facebook Takes Sexuality, Religion, Address, and Politics Off of Your Profile
Facebook quietly announced it will remove several categories of information from user profiles, including religious views, political views, addresses and the “Interested in” field, which indicates sexual preference. The change goes into effect on December 1. The small but telling change, spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra,...
Gizmodo
Meta Employees Were Reportedly Fired for Selling Account Information to Hackers
Meta reportedly fired more than a dozen security guards and other workers in the last year after internal investigations revealed they had been selling users’ information and login details to hackers. Some of those who received disciplinary actions were contractors who acquired information from users that were locked out or had trouble with their accounts.
Gizmodo
What Does Mastodon Mean for ‘Climate Twitter’?
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In the month since billionaire Elon Musk took possession of Twitter, firing thousands of workers and contractors and throwing its blue check verification system into chaos, people have been leaving the bird app in droves. Twitter has lost more than a million users — including several prominent climate activists, scientists, and journalists. In its place, many are migrating to Mastodon, an open-source social media network where users communicate on decentralized servers.
Gizmodo
New DuckDuckGo Tool Brings Apple-Style Privacy to Android
DuckDuckGo released a new privacy tool for Android Wednesday that will help protect you from the companies harvesting personal data through your apps. The new App Tracking Protection feature, now available in beta in the DuckDuckGo for Android app, will let users take advantage of some of the privacy protections already enjoyed by iPhone users.
Gizmodo
Musk Said He Plans to Reduce His Time at Twitter as He Defends His $56 Billion Tesla Payment Deal
Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, SpaceX, Boring Company, Neuralink, and now Twitter, is a very busy man, or so he claims. He’s so busy, it’s hard to believe he can actually keep on top of everything going on at every one of his companies. That time management question is key to a current lawsuit that argues Musk doesn’t deserve the near $56 billion payment package Tesla handed him on a golden platter years ago, especially since he’s hardly spending time at the electric automaker lately.
Gizmodo
Google Maps' AR Live View Feature Will Now Point Out Shops, Coffee, and ATMs
To accompany a new holiday season that’s bound to have more in-person shopping than we’ve been used to as of late, Google is pushing out an update to its Maps app that lets you use AR to explore which stores and amenities happen to be in your line of sight. Its part of the Live View feature, which previously mostly focused on overlaying directions on a video feed of your surroundings, and the only caveat is that it’s currently limited to London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo. Seeing as I live in none of those cities, I cannot try out the feature and nab a neat screenshot.
Gizmodo
D'oh! Cambridge Dictionary's Word of the Year Caused Wordle Players a Lot of Frustration
Cambridge Dictionary has revealed its word of the year. Ready for it? It’s “Homer,” stemming from frustrations from the widely popular game, Wordle. The company said the word was searched in their dictionary over 75,000 times this year, with more than 65,000 of the searches taking place on May 5, the day it was the answer to that day’s online puzzle.
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Says Twitter Shadowbans Are the New Law of the Land
Things are really going off the rails at Twitter, as Elon Musk pushes forward in a hostile takeover that seems liable to ensure he’s eventually the only one left at the social media platform. In the latest set of deeply confusing declarations from the multi-CEO and “Chief Twit,” Musk reinstated Twitter accounts for the right-wing “parody” outlet the Babylon Bee, Jordan Peterson, and Kathy Griffin.
Gizmodo
Intel Says Their Deepfake Detector Has 96% Accuracy
Deepfake technology—where someone’s likeness is digitally placed over someone else’s—has some very spooky implications. Intel says that its new deepfake detection tech, called FakeCatcher, is able to clock a deepfake video 96% of the time. Intel announced that FakeCatcher can operate in real-time to detect deepfake...
Gizmodo
Elon's ‘Hardcore Twitter’ Plan Backfires With Resignations
Twitter employees are abandoning Elon Musk, Twitter’s owner and self-described ‘chief twit,’ in droves after his messy first few weeks at the blue bird app. Earlier this week, Musk presented his new employees with an ultimatum: commit to a new “hardcore” Twitter, which involved “working long hours at high intensity” and delivering only “exceptional” performance, or leave with three months of severance pay. The billionaire gave employees until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET to decide, and received a rude awakening when a significant number of employees did, in fact, choose to leave. He had already laid off half of them, after all.
Gizmodo
Santa's Data: This Holiday's Tech Gifts Are Creepier Than Ever
It’s hard to believe, but 2022 is almost over, and that means it’s time to start thinking about holiday shopping. If gadgets are on your shopping list this year, you might want to consider that when you give a tech gift you’re also giving a present to the tech industry: mountains of your loved-ones’ personal data.
Gizmodo
Supersized Switch With 12.5-Inch Screen Stretches the Definition of Portable Gaming
We don’t know what the next version of the Switch will be, but as handheld consoles continue to grow in size, it’s a safe bet that Nintendo will move beyond the OLED Switch’s seven-inch screen. Hardware hacker Pavlo Khmel decided not to wait for Nintendo to embiggen the Switch and took things into their own hands with a 12.5-inch upgrade that’s still portable—technically.
