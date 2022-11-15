Read full article on original website
Researchers identify protein that contributes to tau neurotoxicity in Alzheimer's disease
Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine have identified a protein that interacts and enhances the spread of neurotoxic species of tau—which is primarily found in neurons that appear abnormal in the brains of Alzheimer's disease patients. The study, recently published in Nature Neuroscience, was led by Cristian Lasagna-Reeves,...
Researchers demonstrate in mice a new way to deliver medication to malignant brain tumors
Researchers have demonstrated in mice a new approach for delivering medication across the blood-brain barrier to treat tumors that cause aggressive, lethal brain cancer. In a new study, the researchers show in mice how a modified peptide helps a cancer drug pass through the blood-brain barrier, which is known to be extremely difficult to penetrate and thus serves as a massive hindrance to treating brain tumors. The study was published online in advance of the December issue of the Journal of Controlled Release.
Down syndrome, like Alzheimer's, is a double-prion disorder
The brains of people with Down syndrome develop the same neurodegenerative tangles and plaques associated with Alzheimer's disease and frequently demonstrate signs of the neurodegenerative disorder in their forties or fifties. A new study from researchers at UC San Francisco shows that these tangles and plaques are driven by the same amyloid beta (Aß) and tau prions that they showed are behind Alzheimer's disease in 2019.
Novel PET agent effectively detects multiple cancers, identifies patients for targeted therapies
A new molecular imaging radiotracer can precisely diagnose a variety of cancers, providing a roadmap to identify patients who may benefit from targeted radionuclide therapies. In the largest medical study of its kind, researchers found that 68Ga-PentixaFor demonstrated high image contrast in hematologic malignancies, small cell lung cancer, and adrenocortical neoplasms.
Genetic analysis of the most common type of bladder cancer yields guidance on treatment options
A comprehensive genomic analysis in more than 200 patients with metastatic urothelial carcinomas may help inform how a patient would respond to immunotherapy, report UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers and colleagues. About 90% of urothelial carcinomas are bladder cancers. These results, derived from a computational model based on the initial molecular findings of the UC-GENOME study, are published in Nature Communications.
ADHD medication for amphetamine addiction linked to reduced risk of hospitalization and death
The ADHD medication lisdexamfetamine was associated with the lowest risk of hospitalization and death in people with amphetamine addiction, when medications generally used among persons with substance use disorders were compared. This is shown in a large registry-based study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in collaboration with the University of Eastern Finland and Niuvanniemi Hospital, published in JAMA Psychiatry.
Colon cancer: Dying cancer cells give neighboring tumor cells instructions on how to survive
Colorectal carcinoma is the second most common cause of cancer death in Germany. Although cancer research in recent years has been able to significantly improve early diagnosis and therapy, the resistance of advanced colorectal tumors to common chemotherapies still constitutes a major problem and contributes substantially to the high mortality rate of patients with such tumors.
New nasal vaccine strategy could improve COVID-19 protection
Researchers from the Centenary Institute and the University of Sydney have developed a new nasal vaccination strategy that induces potent lung immunity and protection against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The new vaccine approach has been tested successfully in mice and has the potential to be a powerful tool for enhancing protection...
More cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage if patients already have type 2 diabetes, study finds
A study of 11,945 people in six European countries has shown that people with type 2 diabetes who develop cancer are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced disease if the condition is one that is not screened for routinely. In a presentation to the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference,...
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
Immunology study: COVID-19 reactivates several latent viruses, particularly in patients with chronic fatigue syndrome
COVID-19 reactivated viruses that had become latent in cells following previous infections, particularly in people with chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as ME/CFS. This is the conclusion of a study from Linköping University in Sweden. The results, published in Frontiers in Immunology, contribute to our knowledge of the causes of the disease and prospects of reaching a diagnosis.
Why viral infections are worse for people with COPD
Researchers from the Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI) and the University of Newcastle have identified immune killer cells that are responsible for exacerbating viral infections in people with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Dr. Jemma Mayall from HMRI's Immune Health Research Program led the study which found that a type...
Headaches tied to higher risk for dry eye disease
Headaches may increase the risk for dry eye disease (DED), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Oct. 19 in the Annals of Medicine. Shuyi Liu, from Dalian Medical University in China, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature search to identify studies evaluating whether headache is associated with the risk for DED.
COVID-19 vaccinations found to cause small, temporary changes in menstruation
Victoria Male, a digestion and metabolism professor at Imperial College London, has published a Perspectives piece in the journal Science addressing reports of COVID-19 vaccines having various impacts on menstruation. In her article, she notes that thus far, research has shown that such vaccines can cause small, temporary changes in menstruation.
Research suggests that children who doubt their gender identity may enter puberty earlier
A new study from Aarhus University shows that children who have expressed a desire at the age of 11 to be a different gender enter puberty earlier than their peers. However, more research is required, says the researchers behind the study. The transition to puberty can be difficult for children...
Scientists produce 'DNA virus vaccine' to fight DNA viruses
Rutgers scientists have developed a new approach to stopping viral infections: a so-called live-attenuated, replication-defective DNA virus vaccine that uses a compound known as centanamycin to generate an altered virus for vaccine development. The method was tested to produce a weakened or "attenuated" version of a mouse cytomegalovirus, a common...
Researchers design 'prodrug' that targets cancer cells' big appetite for glutamine, leaving healthy cells unharmed
Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have revamped an anti-cancer drug to better target cancer cells and leave healthy tissues unharmed. Scientists have dubbed this type of targeted approach a "prodrug"—a medicine designed to release its payload in a particular area of the body and in no other areas. The Johns...
Wearable activity trackers can be used to determine health metrics that could support clinical care
A new Johns Hopkins study shows that data gathered from wearable activity trackers can be used to obtain several metrics associated with the user's general physical health and cardiovascular health status. While these sensors are generally marketed as daily step counters, the Johns Hopkins research team believes they could potentially serve a greater purpose: supporting clinical care for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and other chronic diseases.
Unusual type of antibody shows ultrapotent activity against Zika
An unusual type of antibody that even at miniscule levels neutralizes the Zika virus and renders the virus infection undetectable in preclinical models has been identified by a team led by Weill Cornell Medicine, New York-Presbyterian and National Institutes of Health (NIH) investigators. Because Zika can cause birth defects when...
Fatty liver disease may increase heart failure risk
An abnormal buildup of fat in the liver not caused by alcohol may greatly increase the risk of heart failure, according to new research. Nearly 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. has a condition known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD. Scientists already knew NAFLD can lead to permanent liver damage and increase the risk for atherosclerosis, when plaque builds up in the arteries.
