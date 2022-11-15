Imaging study: Marijuana smokers show higher rates of emphysema, airway diseases than tobacco smokers

Read full article on original website
Healthline
Marijuana vs. Tobacco: Lung Disease More Common in People Who Smoke Pot
Researchers say emphysema and airway inflammation is more common in marijuana smokers than it is people who smoke tobacco. Both tobacco and marijuana smokers also have significantly higher rates of lung ailments than people who don’t use either substance. Experts say the way marijuana is inhaled may contribute to...
MedicalXpress
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
MedicalXpress
Headaches tied to higher risk for dry eye disease
Headaches may increase the risk for dry eye disease (DED), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Oct. 19 in the Annals of Medicine. Shuyi Liu, from Dalian Medical University in China, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature search to identify studies evaluating whether headache is associated with the risk for DED.
E-cigarettes, marijuana can impact the heart like traditional cigarettes, new study finds
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new study from University of California San Francisco researchers found evidence that e-cigarettes and marijuana have harmful effects on the heart that are similar to negative effects from traditional tobacco cigarettes. Nicotine vapes and cannabis products have become popular in recent years because the...
Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'
As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach
Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Cannabis users have a higher risk of developing a fatal cardiac ailment
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Cannabis smoking is a common way for some people to relax. But certain stoners may be in for a stressful time since a study has discovered that cannabis users are more likely to suffer from a fatal cardiac ailment.
Did you know that flesh-eating bacterial infection cases have skyrocketed after Hurricane Ian?
Florida reported so far in 2022, 64 Vibro vulnificus infections and 13 deaths from these infections. Many, but not all cases reported were in Lee County where the highest concentration of clean-up efforts and recovery from Hurricane Ian has been occurring. This is the first-time cases of this type of...
Healthline
How to Stop a Stroke in Progress
If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
CNET
Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected
Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
MedicalXpress
Regular use of common cholesterol-lowering drug linked to reduction of COVID-19 severity, risk of death
Commonly used cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce the risk of death and severity of COVID-19 disease, suggests a study of more than 38,000 patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While there is no 'magic bullet' to help patients who are very ill with COVID-19, statins decrease inflammation, which...
Phys.org
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
Gizmodo
One of the World's Biggest Killers Is on the Rise Again
One of the deadliest diseases in the world is once again gaining steam. A new report this week by the World Health Organization shows that global cases of tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis increased in 2021—the first such jump in years. A major reason for its resurgence is the covid-19 pandemic.
How To Use Cannabis For Pain
Cannabis is a psychoactive drug based on flowers, stems, dried leaves, and seeds of cannabis plants. Cannabis plants require special treatment to make them a pure breed for some specific uses. It has many recreational and medicinal uses, which make it stand out among other plants. Cannabis has three different types of strains which have different usages. In this article, we mainly focus on the pain-relieving effect of Cannabis and how to use it as a medicine for pain. Let’s start with a little explanation of Cannabis specific ingredients.
MedicalXpress
Common sedative can increase risk of heart damage when used at night
A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating
This article has been updated since its initial 05/25/22 publish date to include more expert tips, suggestions and insight. Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND, senior dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
‘Personal Use’ of Heroin, MDMA and Cocaine Has Been Decriminalised in the ACT
People caught with small amounts of illicit drugs, like cocaine, ice, heroin and speed, will be spared criminal charges in the Australian Capital Territory from 2023, after the territory government became the first in Australia to agree to decriminalising personal possession. On Thursday, the ACT’s parliament passed new laws—first tabled...
US softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers.
