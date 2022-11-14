ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge

A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 17, 2022. The Nutcracker on Ice returns to Lexington.
DANVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington's Brenda Cowan Fire Camp empowering future women firefighters

In honor of a fallen Lexington firefighter, young women had the chance to learn what opportunities await them in the first responder profession.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. FOX 56 Chief Meteorologist Chris Johnson shares central Kentucky's Thursday evening forecast. Lexington church to hold its annual Thanksgiving …. Crossroads Church's food
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington City Council to vote on public safety pay raises

Will Lexington's City Council vote Thursday night in favor of giving the police department and 911 dispatchers pay bumps?. Nov. 17:
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Are Gov. Beshear's medical marijuana executive orders legal?

"They want to file a lawsuit, I know how to handle those," Beshear said during a Team Kentucky briefing Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead

Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Nov.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Brittany Yeary with IMAGE Studios

Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 15, 2022. FOX 56 honored by the Christian Appalachian Project. FOX 56 was honored by the Christian Appalachian Project for helping the nonprofit support eastern Kentucky when it was impacted by devastating floods. New Louisville Top Golf
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Settlement reached in Breonna Taylor case

Kenneth Walker, the man with Breonna Taylor when she was killed during a raid, has settled with the city of Louisville for $2 million. Farm to
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in single-vehicle collision

Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on I-64 east of Morehead.
MOREHEAD, KY
fox56news.com

Nov. 16: Disasters, Tesla semis, and real trees for Christmas

Five things to know before you go to bed on November 16, 2022. FOX 56 Chief Meteorologist Chris Johnson shares central Kentucky's Thursday evening forecast. Lexington church to hold its annual Thanksgiving …. Crossroads Church's food drive has been happening
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Evening weather forecast: 11/17/22

FOX 56 Chief Meteorologist Chris Johnson shares central Kentucky's Thursday evening forecast. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 17, 2022. The Nutcracker on Ice returns to Lexington. The show will feature 75 performers
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Victim of Mt. Sterling shooting identified

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) Stuart Howell has been identified as the man killed in the shooting. He was 44. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, Howell was pronounced dead at the hospital. 11/17/22, 8 a.m. One person is dead after a shooting in Mt. Sterling Wednesday night. The shooting...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
fox56news.com

FDA warning links cough medicine to rise in child poisonings

As we enter the respiratory virus season when kids sniffles and coughs turn into colds and the flu, the Food and Drug administration is putting out a warning about a link between a popular cough medicine and a dramatic increase in child poisonings.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy Pier

Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from a climbing wall at Navy Pier when he was not properly harnessed. (Video by Erin Brewer, released by Levin and Perconti)
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Looking For Escaped Inmate

The Kentucky State Police, Post 7, in Richmond was contacted just before 2:30 p.m. today, by the Madison County Detention Center regarding an escaped inmate. The initial investigation alleges Ricky Slone, 54 years old of Richmond, KY, escaped from a work detail around 9:34 a.m., from the Animal Shelter in Madison County. He is described as being 5’5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots. Slone is currently wanted for Escape 2nd degree.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington mayor seeks approval for police, E-911 raises

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington’s mayor announced Tuesday she is seeking city council approval for police and E-911 raises. In a news release, Mayor Linda Gorton announced she had asked council members to approve memorandums of an agreement to approve significant raises to police officers, sergeants, and lieutenants, as well as supplements to positions in E-911.
LEXINGTON, KY

