University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
fox56news.com
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 17, 2022. The Nutcracker on Ice returns to Lexington.
fox56news.com
Lexington's Brenda Cowan Fire Camp empowering future women firefighters
In honor of a fallen Lexington firefighter, young women had the chance to learn what opportunities await them in the first responder profession. Lexington’s Brenda Cowan Fire Camp empowering future …. In honor of a fallen Lexington firefighter, young women had the chance to learn what opportunities await them...
fox56news.com
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. FOX 56 Chief Meteorologist Chris Johnson shares central Kentucky's Thursday evening forecast. Lexington church to hold its annual Thanksgiving …. Crossroads Church's food...
fox56news.com
Lexington City Council to vote on public safety pay raises
Will Lexington's City Council vote Thursday night in favor of giving the police department and 911 dispatchers pay bumps?. Lexington City Council to vote on public safety pay …. Will Lexington's City Council vote Thursday night in favor of giving the police department and 911 dispatchers pay bumps?. Nov. 17:...
fox56news.com
East Jessamine High School alum chases his dream one photo at a time
Evan Watts graduated from EJHS in 2019 and has since moved more than 1,700 miles from home to chase his dream one photo at a time. East Jessamine High School alum chases his dream …. Evan Watts graduated from EJHS in 2019 and has since moved more than 1,700 miles...
fox56news.com
Are Gov. Beshear's medical marijuana executive orders legal?
“They want to file a lawsuit, I know how to handle those,” Beshear said during a Team Kentucky briefing Thursday. Are Gov. Beshear’s medical marijuana executive orders …. “They want to file a lawsuit, I know how to handle those,” Beshear said during a Team Kentucky briefing Thursday....
fox56news.com
Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead
Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal …. Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Nov....
fox56news.com
Brittany Yeary with IMAGE Studios
Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 15, 2022. FOX 56 honored by the Christian Appalachian Project. FOX 56 was honored by the Christian Appalachian Project for helping the nonprofit support eastern Kentucky when it was impacted by devastating floods. New Louisville Top Golf...
fox56news.com
Settlement reached in Breonna Taylor case
Kenneth Walker, the man with Breonna Taylor when she was killed during a raid, has settled with the city of Louisville for $2 million. Kenneth Walker, the man with Breonna Taylor when she was killed during a raid, has settled with the city of Louisville for $2 million. Farm to...
fox56news.com
1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in single-vehicle collision
Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on I-64 east of Morehead. 1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in …. Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on...
fox56news.com
Nov. 16: Disasters, Tesla semis, and real trees for Christmas
Nov. 16: Disasters, Tesla semis, and real trees for …. Five things to know before you go to bed on November 16, 2022. FOX 56 Chief Meteorologist Chris Johnson shares central Kentucky's Thursday evening forecast. Lexington church to hold its annual Thanksgiving …. Crossroads Church's food drive has been happening...
fox56news.com
Evening weather forecast: 11/17/22
FOX 56 Chief Meteorologist Chris Johnson shares central Kentucky's Thursday evening forecast. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 17, 2022. The Nutcracker on Ice returns to Lexington. The show will feature 75 performers...
fox56news.com
Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: ‘The text said Help’
The father of Claire McKenna, an aspiring singer found dead last month on a Queens Village street, wants to know who pushed the 26-year-old woman on a dolly for several blocks before dumping her body behind a bush. Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: …
WTVQ
Victim of Mt. Sterling shooting identified
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) Stuart Howell has been identified as the man killed in the shooting. He was 44. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, Howell was pronounced dead at the hospital. 11/17/22, 8 a.m. One person is dead after a shooting in Mt. Sterling Wednesday night. The shooting...
fox56news.com
FDA warning links cough medicine to rise in child poisonings
As we enter the respiratory virus season when kids sniffles and coughs turn into colds and the flu, the Food and Drug administration is putting out a warning about a link between a popular cough medicine and a dramatic increase in child poisonings. FDA warning links cough medicine to rise...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
fox56news.com
Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy Pier
Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from a climbing wall at Navy Pier when he was not properly harnessed. (Video by Erin Brewer, released by Levin and Perconti) Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy …. Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from...
1 dead following Rowan County crash
One woman is dead following a crash Wednesday morning in Rowan County.
q95fm.net
Officials Looking For Escaped Inmate
The Kentucky State Police, Post 7, in Richmond was contacted just before 2:30 p.m. today, by the Madison County Detention Center regarding an escaped inmate. The initial investigation alleges Ricky Slone, 54 years old of Richmond, KY, escaped from a work detail around 9:34 a.m., from the Animal Shelter in Madison County. He is described as being 5’5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots. Slone is currently wanted for Escape 2nd degree.
fox56news.com
Lexington mayor seeks approval for police, E-911 raises
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington’s mayor announced Tuesday she is seeking city council approval for police and E-911 raises. In a news release, Mayor Linda Gorton announced she had asked council members to approve memorandums of an agreement to approve significant raises to police officers, sergeants, and lieutenants, as well as supplements to positions in E-911.
