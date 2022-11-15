ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thephoto-news.com

Seven MW athletes sign letters of intent

In the lobby of Monroe Woodbury High School the Crusaders held a ceremony to honor their senior athletes as they signed letters of intent on Thursday, November 10. Director of Athletics Christopher Vero gave each of the eight athletes a special moment to be recognized by their friends, school administrators and their families.
WOODBURY, NY
NJ.com

3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars

A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
hudsonvalleypress.com

RCC Nursing Program Ranks in the Top 5 in New York

ROCKLAND COUNTY – Rockland Community College has once again received two prestigious recognitions for its Nursing Program. NursingProcess.org, a website that compiles nursing education and career information data, ranked RCC’s program # 2 out of 153 New York State Board of Nursing approved schools to pursue an associate degree program in nursing. In addition, RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization, released its annual list of the 2023 Best RN programs and ranked the Rockland Community College nursing program fifth out of 103 in New York State.
SUFFERN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Obituaries for Nov. 14, 2022: William “Billy” McMillen, Dir. of the Restoration Dept. at Historic Richmond Town, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. William “Billy” McMillen, 81, of Glenmont, N.Y., passed away quietly at home on Nov. 9, 2022. He was born on Staten Island and lived there for his entire life until he retired and moved to Glenmont in 2003. As a tinsmith, he was in a league of his own and the maker of the most intricate tin items. He helped train many tinsmiths across the country, and his knowledge was critical to the establishment of the thriving tin shop at Colonial Williamsburg, where he donated many of the tools used in the shop. He was director of the restoration department at Staten Island’s Historic Richmond Town, a site his father helped to found. He helped Don Carpentier move and restore many of the buildings at New York’s Eastfield Village beginning in the 1970s. In fact, he was still helping to restore Eastfield’s buildings the week before he died. He is survived by his brother Harlow, sister Mary, daughter Sally Spinosa, son John McMillen (Germaine) and son Chris Tintle (Liz) and grandchildren Richard, Vincent, Liam, Emma, Katy and Micah. For the full obit, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
105.5 The Wolf

6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie

If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Meet Deb Buonsignore, Glenda and Wanderlust Boutique of Warwick, New York

I know I'm not alone when I say I love coming across amazing new small businesses in the Hudson Valley. A few weeks ago, I went to the Flannel and Fedora Festival at Nostrano Vineyard. Everyone was decked out in their coziest flannel, flannel shacket, or sweater and topped their outfit off with a cute fedora. Sadly, I wasn't prepared for the fedora portion of the event.
WARWICK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
NEWBURGH, NY
roi-nj.com

Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations

It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
Bassey BY

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse offers holiday catering and group dining. 914-697-8600. Location: 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. "Fogo de Chão is an internationally-renowned steakhouse from Brazil that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old culinary art of churrasco – roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. Please join us in our dining room, in our more casual Bar Fogo, or bring the Fogo Experience to you with Fogo To-Go or Catering. Visit our website to make a reservation or place an order."
WHITE PLAINS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy