Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too EarlyBridget MulroyRingwood, NJ
7 New Tenants Lease at Parsippany Office CampusMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Related
thephoto-news.com
Seven MW athletes sign letters of intent
In the lobby of Monroe Woodbury High School the Crusaders held a ceremony to honor their senior athletes as they signed letters of intent on Thursday, November 10. Director of Athletics Christopher Vero gave each of the eight athletes a special moment to be recognized by their friends, school administrators and their families.
State orders school districts to retire Native American team names, mascots or risk loss of funding
At least two school districts in the Hudson Valley are out of compliance.
3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars
A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
hudsonvalleypress.com
RCC Nursing Program Ranks in the Top 5 in New York
ROCKLAND COUNTY – Rockland Community College has once again received two prestigious recognitions for its Nursing Program. NursingProcess.org, a website that compiles nursing education and career information data, ranked RCC’s program # 2 out of 153 New York State Board of Nursing approved schools to pursue an associate degree program in nursing. In addition, RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization, released its annual list of the 2023 Best RN programs and ranked the Rockland Community College nursing program fifth out of 103 in New York State.
New York school districts ranked from 1 to 646 based on new test scores in math, ELA
Just one school district in Upstate New York cracked the top 20 in scoring on the latest batch of statewide math and English language arts assessment tests, and it’s in the Syracuse area. The Fayetteville-Manlius School District in Onondaga County tied for No. 15 statewide for math with 77%...
hudsonvalleyone.com
After using the term “fudge-packers”, Kingston High principal is reassigned
Two months after he was placed on paid administrative leave after it was revealed that he’d used the term “fudge-packers” in a post on social media site Facebook, Vince DeCicco has officially resigned as principal of Kingston High School. The Kingston City School District’s Board of Education...
Long Island Sound "report card" raises red flags
The environmental watchdog group Save the Sound unveiled the report at Black Rock Harbor in Bridgeport, which received a "D+."
Staten Island Obituaries for Nov. 14, 2022: William “Billy” McMillen, Dir. of the Restoration Dept. at Historic Richmond Town, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. William “Billy” McMillen, 81, of Glenmont, N.Y., passed away quietly at home on Nov. 9, 2022. He was born on Staten Island and lived there for his entire life until he retired and moved to Glenmont in 2003. As a tinsmith, he was in a league of his own and the maker of the most intricate tin items. He helped train many tinsmiths across the country, and his knowledge was critical to the establishment of the thriving tin shop at Colonial Williamsburg, where he donated many of the tools used in the shop. He was director of the restoration department at Staten Island’s Historic Richmond Town, a site his father helped to found. He helped Don Carpentier move and restore many of the buildings at New York’s Eastfield Village beginning in the 1970s. In fact, he was still helping to restore Eastfield’s buildings the week before he died. He is survived by his brother Harlow, sister Mary, daughter Sally Spinosa, son John McMillen (Germaine) and son Chris Tintle (Liz) and grandchildren Richard, Vincent, Liam, Emma, Katy and Micah. For the full obit, click here.
6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie
If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
Meet Deb Buonsignore, Glenda and Wanderlust Boutique of Warwick, New York
I know I'm not alone when I say I love coming across amazing new small businesses in the Hudson Valley. A few weeks ago, I went to the Flannel and Fedora Festival at Nostrano Vineyard. Everyone was decked out in their coziest flannel, flannel shacket, or sweater and topped their outfit off with a cute fedora. Sadly, I wasn't prepared for the fedora portion of the event.
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
New York Man Found With Illegal AK-47 In Hudson Valley, NYSP
A Hudson Valley is accused of driving in the region with an illegal AK-47. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, New York State Police from Troop K arrested a 29-year-old Dutchess County man for allegedly possessing an AK-47. Gun Arrest in East Fishkill, New York. On November 15, 2022, the New York...
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
Peek Inside: ‘Dirty Dancing’ Home Hits Market In Hudson Valley, New York
Take a look inside a Hudson Valley home owned and renovated by the person responsible for a hit movie. A new home on the market in the Hudson Valley has ties to a classic movie. "Dirty Dancing" Home Hits Market In Westchester County. The home is located in Westchester County...
roi-nj.com
Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations
It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
PIX Panel: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s close win, red wave in Brooklyn, LI
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max talk about what’s next for Gov. Kathy Hochul after her big win over Rep. Lee Zeldin. Harry and Max joined PIX on Politics Sunday to recap all the big news from election night. Watch the discussion in the video player above.
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York
I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For New York State, Hudson Valley
You might want to locate your shovel and winter clothes because the first snowstorm of the season is hours away. The National Weather Service believes the Hudson Valley will see its first snowfall of the season. Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia, Greene Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory...
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse offers holiday catering and group dining. 914-697-8600. Location: 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. "Fogo de Chão is an internationally-renowned steakhouse from Brazil that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old culinary art of churrasco – roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. Please join us in our dining room, in our more casual Bar Fogo, or bring the Fogo Experience to you with Fogo To-Go or Catering. Visit our website to make a reservation or place an order."
Comments / 0