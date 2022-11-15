Read full article on original website
The holiday spirit arrives in Portsmouth
Portsmouth is in the holiday spirit. The city turned on the lights for all to see Friday night. Old Towne hosted its annual holiday open house and tree lighting, as well.
WAVY News 10
Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
peninsulachronicle.com
Colonial Williamsburg Hosting Annual Holiday Pie Sale November 20-23
WILLIAMSBURG-Just in time for the holiday season, Colonial Williamsburg will hold its annual pie sale and holiday bake shop event Sunday, November 20 through Wednesday, November 23. The event will take place from 11am to 5pm each day at Colonial Williamsburg’s Taste Studio, which is located next to the Williamsburg...
'That's too cold' | Newport News mother frustrated by broken heating unit in apartment
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Sadia Marable, a tenant at Lee's Landing Apartments and a teacher in Newport News, told 13News Now she is feeling frustrated. She showed us a thermostat placed inside her home early Friday morning getting down to 51 degrees Fahrenheit. The situation forced her to turn...
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute
The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
York County students to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Dance Parade
Start spreading the news! They're leaving Saturday. For a week, 25 students will visit the city that never sleeps for the biggest televised parade of the year.
WAVY News 10
2,000 turkeys being distributed in Norfolk on Saturday at Turkey Trailer event
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Pamunkey Indian Tribe, the group behind the HeadWaters casino planned to go next to Harbor Park in Norfolk, is set to give away about 2,000 turkeys and other food for Thanksgiving this Saturday, Nov. 19. The tribe is the main sponsor for the third...
Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News
The Farmer's Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd.
Bethany Baptist Church to donate 150 Thanksgiving meals
During this time, they will be distributing 150 Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys to families in need.
Virginia Beach brings back free parking on Atlantic Ave.
From now until April 1st, Virginia Beach is offering FREE parking near the Oceanfront.
Community members hosting weekend search event for missing Portsmouth teen
A local organization is leading a weekend search event for a Portsmouth teen who has been missing for more than two weeks.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hathaway Power In Greater Williamsburg Permanently Closes
JAMES CITY-Hathaway Power on Tewning Road in Greater Williamsburg has abruptly closed. The company, which had been in operation since 1987, closed in early November. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Looking For Artists To Paint Yard District Mural
NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News recently announced the release of a new commission opportunity for qualified artists and artist-teams to create a public mural in the Downtown Newport News Yard District. The city is accepting proposals for a 3,900-square-foot mural that will be painted on the side of...
Full-circle moment as Norfolk business owner buys Ghent building
Dr. Angela Reddix cut the ribbon on her new building, Olivia on 21st, Thursday. It's named for her late grandmother, who she says worked multiple jobs to support her ten children in Norfolk.
peninsulachronicle.com
Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation Concludes Inaugural Director’s Series with Jefferson Descendant Shannon LaNier
JAMES CITY-When she took over as executive director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, one of Christy Coleman’s goals was not just to bring more people to her museums but to foster meaningful engagement with the people who are already here. “As an outgrowth of the strategic planning process, our staff...
peninsulachronicle.com
Gloucester Becomes Bee City USA Affiliate
GLOUCESTER-Gloucester County recently announced it has become a Bee City USA affiliate, joining Newport News, which is now also an affiliate of the organization. The goal of Bee City USA, a nonprofit organization based in Oregon, is to encourage communities across the country to sustain pollinators by providing them with a health habitat, rich in variety of native plants and free of insecticides.
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Planning Commission Turns Down Strawberry Plains Townhouse Project Over Abundant Concerns
WILLIAMSBURG–Landmark Village, a proposed townhouse community along Strawberry Plains Road, ran into two obstacles it could not overcome at the Williamsburg Planning Commission’s November 16 hearing on a request to rezone 14 acres from single-family homes to higher density development: neighbors and biologists. Residents and business owners along...
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Peninsula Foodbank Offering Free Culinary Training Program
HAMPTON-The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is once again offering a free 12-week culinary training program. The program is designed to help economically disadvantaged adults gain culinary skills, jobs, and self-reliance. Among the topics covered in the curriculum are: cleanliness and sanitation; kitchen tools and equipment; kitchen staples; culinary weights and measures;...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
City of Norfolk Offices to Close in Observance of Thanksgiving Holiday
NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center (NACC) will close on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. All recreation centers, Norfolk Public Library locations and Slover Library will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. All recreation centers, libraries and NACC will reopen at normal operating hours on Saturday, Nov. 26.
