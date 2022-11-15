ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Colonial Williamsburg Hosting Annual Holiday Pie Sale November 20-23

WILLIAMSBURG-Just in time for the holiday season, Colonial Williamsburg will hold its annual pie sale and holiday bake shop event Sunday, November 20 through Wednesday, November 23. The event will take place from 11am to 5pm each day at Colonial Williamsburg’s Taste Studio, which is located next to the Williamsburg...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Stephy Says

Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute

The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hathaway Power In Greater Williamsburg Permanently Closes

JAMES CITY-Hathaway Power on Tewning Road in Greater Williamsburg has abruptly closed. The company, which had been in operation since 1987, closed in early November. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Looking For Artists To Paint Yard District Mural

NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News recently announced the release of a new commission opportunity for qualified artists and artist-teams to create a public mural in the Downtown Newport News Yard District. The city is accepting proposals for a 3,900-square-foot mural that will be painted on the side of...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Gloucester Becomes Bee City USA Affiliate

GLOUCESTER-Gloucester County recently announced it has become a Bee City USA affiliate, joining Newport News, which is now also an affiliate of the organization. The goal of Bee City USA, a nonprofit organization based in Oregon, is to encourage communities across the country to sustain pollinators by providing them with a health habitat, rich in variety of native plants and free of insecticides.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Planning Commission Turns Down Strawberry Plains Townhouse Project Over Abundant Concerns

WILLIAMSBURG–Landmark Village, a proposed townhouse community along Strawberry Plains Road, ran into two obstacles it could not overcome at the Williamsburg Planning Commission’s November 16 hearing on a request to rezone 14 acres from single-family homes to higher density development: neighbors and biologists. Residents and business owners along...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank Offering Free Culinary Training Program

HAMPTON-The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is once again offering a free 12-week culinary training program. The program is designed to help economically disadvantaged adults gain culinary skills, jobs, and self-reliance. Among the topics covered in the curriculum are: cleanliness and sanitation; kitchen tools and equipment; kitchen staples; culinary weights and measures;...
HAMPTON, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

City of Norfolk Offices to Close in Observance of Thanksgiving Holiday

NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center (NACC) will close on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. All recreation centers, Norfolk Public Library locations and Slover Library will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. All recreation centers, libraries and NACC will reopen at normal operating hours on Saturday, Nov. 26.
NORFOLK, VA

