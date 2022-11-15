Lindale native, Miranda Lambert, nominated for 4 Grammy Awards
LINDALE, Texas ( KETK ) – The 2023 Grammy nominations have been announced and Lindale native, Miranda Lambert received four nominations.Miranda Lambert wins Entertainer of the Year at Academy of Country Music Awards
Lambert attended and graduated from Lindale High School here in East Texas.
Earlier this year, Lambert won Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2022 . She looks to add to her resume at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
The categories Lambert is up for are:
- Best Country Solo Performance “In His Arms,” Miranda Lambert
- Best Country Duo/Group Performance “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert
- Best Country Song “If I Was a Cowboy,” Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert, songwriters Miranda Lambert
- Best Country Album “Palomino,” Miranda Lambert
The 65th annual ceremony will take place on Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
