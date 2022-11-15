ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anya Taylor-Joy Serves Looks in Dior at ‘The Menu’ Premiere

By Cara O’Bleness
 3 days ago

The stunning actress dazzled in a chic all black ensemble.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the New York City premiere of ‘The Menu.’

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

While many of the cast members were present for the premiere of The Menu at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City last night, Anya Taylor-Joy stole the show.

The actress was decked out in all black, wearing a stunning floral lace mini dress from Dior’s 2023 spring collection , complete with cutout leather opera gloves designed by the luxury fashion brand. Taylor-Joy completed her look with a sky-high ponytail secured with leather, a bold crimson lip, Tiffany jewels and black stilettos.

Taylor-Joy shared her look on Instagram, captioning her post:

“How beautifully special. A cast and crew one can only dream of. Forever friends, forever a fan of each of you.

Only ONLY love 🌹

The Menu is out this Friday… Please go and have a wonderful time, I swear you won’t regret it :)”

Taylor-Joy, who is a global brand ambassador for Dior, will also serve as the fashion brand’s muse for its Dior Beauty holiday campaign this season.

The Menu , which also stars Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult and John Leguizamo, is a dark comedy that examines what happens when fine dining turns deadly. The film hits theaters this Friday, Nov. 18.

