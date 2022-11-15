ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Steve Scalise secures GOP’s vote as House Majority Leader

By Kylee Bond
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwJ7H_0jBrmjhZ00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Amid a battle for the control of Congress following the mid-term elections, it was announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) by House Republicans that Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise will serve as Majority Leader after running uncontested for the position.

In a private meeting, GOP members selected party leaders ahead of the next legislative session. This includes Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who was selected to serve as Speaker of the House.

John Kennedy ‘seriously considering’ bid for Louisiana governor

Scalise issued the following statement following his selection:

“It has been an honor to fight for the American people as the Republican Whip for these past eight years, and I am humbled to be elected by my colleagues to serve as the Majority Leader in the new Republican-majority House of Representatives. By rejecting big government socialism, hardworking people all across America, from Portland, Oregon to Miami, Florida, elected a House Republican majority that will fight for them every day so we can get our country back on track, and we are ready to face this challenge. We will get to work preparing an agenda that is focused on the struggles hardworking families are facing, including passing bills through the House to reduce inflation, lower energy costs, secure the border, and help law enforcement officers get the tools they need to keep our communities safe from rampant crime.

“We will also carry out the important oversight necessary to hold the Biden Administration accountable for their actions that undermine our national security and the rule of law. Millions of voters across America have elected us to address the problems facing our country, restore the American Dream, and get our country back on the right track, and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work fighting for those families who are struggling as the new House Majority Leader.”

The 188th Congress will kick off on January 4, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Senator Kennedy ‘seriously considering’ a run for Louisiana governor

MADISONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Senator John Kennedy was recently re-elected to the United States Senate. Fast-forward a few days and could Senator Kennedy be entering the race for Louisiana governor? Senator Kennedy released this statement about the Louisiana governor’s race: “I’ve spent my life and career serving the people of Louisiana. Becky and I raised […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Governor John Bel Edwards signs formal letter of apology to families of unjustly killed Southern University students

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards signed a formal letter of apology to the families of two Southern University students who lost their lives in an unjust incident that occurred exactly 50 years ago. According to a Wednesday, November 16 news release from the Governor’s office, the year was 1972 and it […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana native musician set to perform at Spurs vs. Lakers game day after Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plaquemine native singer-songwriter Justin Garner will be performing the National Anthem at the Spurs vs. Lakers basketball game on Nov. 25. According to his website, Garner has “cemented his place in the industry by creating and performing original music, covering top hits, and writing songs for today’s biggest artists.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy