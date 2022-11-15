Read full article on original website
Carlos Correa’s latest move amid free agency will make Twins fans hyped
Carlos Correa is either considering a return to the Minnesota Twins or he simply happens to be great friends with the Twins’ players. He was recently seen FaceTiming with Minnesota’s Jose Miranda and Jorge Polanco at a recent event, per Do-Hyoung Park. Additionally, Park reports that Byron Buxton said he talks to Carlos Correa on a weekly basis and Correa is still in a Twins group text.
Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger non-tender decision has MLB Twitter flabbergasted
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger is fairly surprising. The 2019 MVP saw a decrease in numbers in 2020. And his offensive production fell off a cliff in 2021 and 2022. Nevertheless, MLB Twitter had some strong reactions to the Dodgers’ decision to non-tender the 27-year old.
Justin Verlander drops cryptic hint on whether there is a chance for him to return to Astros
Justin Verlander is still one of the best pitchers today, and he cemented that with a 2022 Cy Young Award which he won in unanimous fashion. With another Cy Young in the bag, the focus on Verlander now shifts to where exactly will the future Hall of Famer play next. Verlander is a free agent […] The post Justin Verlander drops cryptic hint on whether there is a chance for him to return to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Rodon’s bonkers MLB free agency contract desire, revealed
Carlos Rodon is reportedly seeking “35M-plus” in MLB free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Rodon established himself as a star with the Chicago White Sox in 2021. But the limited market led to a short-term contract with the San Francisco Giants, which included an opt-out. Rodon ultimately opted-out of the deal following another strong year in San Francisco.
Rumor: Mariners linked to Brewers’ infielder after Teoscar Hernandez trade
The Seattle Mariners swung a trade for Toronto Blue Jays slugger Teoscar Hernandez, though some MLB rumors indicated that they weren’t done targeting outfielders. Now, it seems like the club isn’t done with the trade market either. The Mariners have inquired with the Brewers on infielder Kolten Wong,...
Anthony Rizzo’s epic 5-word reaction to Yankees return will hype fans
The New York Yankees might’ve failed to reach their World Series aspirations in 2022, but Anthony Rizzo was brilliant for this team. On Tuesday, he ran it back with the Bronx Bombers, signing a two-year extension worth $34 million. On Wednesday, Rizzo spoke out on his new deal and...
Aaron Judge declares ‘ultimate’ personal goal that provides hint on potential landing spot
Whether Aaron Judge will return to the Bronx and play for the New York Yankees again or will start a new chapter in his baseball career somewhere else, he still is the most interesting man in the sport for as long as he remains a free agent. Only Judge will have the last say about where he would take his spectacular talents, but if anything, he did say that what matters to him is a place where an organization is built to contend for the World Series, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
The reason Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners, revealed
The Toronto Blue Jays made the stunning decision to trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The surprise move caught just about everyone off guard. Hernandez was a productive player for the Blue Jays throughout his tenure, and despite launching 25 home runs last season, the team opted against bringing him back in 2023. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays made the trade in order to open up some “financial flexibility.”
Angels trade for Gio Urshela, casting doubt on Anthony Rendon’s health
The Los Angeles Angels acquired 3B Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins, per Jeff Passan. The Angels sent minor league pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo to Minnesota in return for the slick fielding third baseman. This is already the second high-profile move the Angels have made during the offseason, the first coming in the form of the Tyler […] The post Angels trade for Gio Urshela, casting doubt on Anthony Rendon’s health appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa trade plan will make fans smile
The New York Yankees, after a successful regular season that saw them run away with the AL East crown, ended up faltering in the ALCS against eventual World Series champion Houston Astros in an embarrassing four-game sweep. There were plenty at fault for the Yankees’ shortcomings, including Aaron Judge, who, despite his all-world regular season performance, went cold at the most inopportune time,
Aaron Rodgers issues stern challenge to Packers after dropping to 4-7
With the Green Bay Packers dropping to 4-7 after Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, Aaron Rodgers knows very well they no longer have any room for mistakes. The Packers have only six games left this 2022 season, and with their current record, they need to win their remaining matches to have a chance to make it to the playoffs. Rodgers believes they have the talent to do so, but the question is whether they can tap that potential they have to stage a massive turnaround.
Bryce Harper makes elbow surgery decision after Phillies World Series loss, but there’s a catch
Bryce Harper, who was strictly limited to DH duties due to injury during the postseason, has elected to undergo surgery on his elbow, per Todd Zolecki. According to Zolecki, Harper will have UCL surgery next week. The Philadelphia Phillies’ slugger’s timetable for 2023 is unknown, as it has yet to be revealed whether he’s receiving […] The post Bryce Harper makes elbow surgery decision after Phillies World Series loss, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees interested in Andrew Benintendi return, but there’s a catch
The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in bringing Andrew Benintendi back, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. But Heyman also reports that a source questioned his desire to remain with the team. Benintendi was one of the Yankees’ most notable trade deadline acquisitions in 2022. He offered...
Twins pull off intriguing trade with Reds after shipping off Gio Urshela to Angels
The Minnesota Twins decided to trade third basemen Gio Urshela to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday despite a rather solid first year with the team in 2022. Shortly after, the Twins found an immediate replacement, acquiring infielder/catcher Kyle Farmer from the Cincinnati Reds, via Ken Rosenthal. Although Urshela was...
Mariners trade 2020 Rookie of the Year to Diamondbacks
The Seattle Mariners were one of the top stories in the American League last year when they earned a spot in the playoff for the first time since the 2001 season. They are making plans to ensure that they don’t have another long playoff dry spell by upgrading for the 2023 season. They took a […] The post Mariners trade 2020 Rookie of the Year to Diamondbacks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best Cody Bellinger destinations if he leaves Dodgers in free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers look likely to have a busy offseason after another failed World Series run despite being the cream of the crop throughout the regular season. One big decision they will have to make revolves around whether or not they want to tender Cody Bellinger a contract or let him leave in free agency.
ClutchPoints
The 1 thing Klay Thompson did right in big game vs. Knicks, per Steve Kerr
The floodgates ultimately didn’t open the way Klay Thompson promises they will. Still, after his encouraging performance in the Golden State Warriors’ 111-101 win over the New York Knicks on Friday, there’s reason to believe Thompson’s early-season struggles will soon subside for good. Thompson scored 20...
Dodgers prepared to make serious run at Yankees slugger Aaron Judge
Recent rumors suggest that the chase for Aaron Judge is down to the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. But according to the latest reports, the Los Angeles Dodgers could crash the party and make it a three-horse race instead. The Dodgers are believed to be preparing to make a run for Judge, especially […] The post Dodgers prepared to make serious run at Yankees slugger Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels’ GM’s reasoning for signing Tyler Anderson will excite Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani
The Los Angeles Angels signed SP Tyler Anderson for a number of reasons. The veteran left-hander is fresh off of a superb All-Star campaign that saw him finish with a 3.31 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers. But Angels GM Perry Minasian revealed exactly what drew the Halos to Anderson in free agency, per Greg Beacham.
RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors
It’s been well known for quite some time that the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder are heading for a split. Crowder wants a new deal that the Suns aren’t willing to give him, as they turned the starting power forward role over to Cam Johnson prior to him suffering a meniscus injury. As a result, […] The post RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
