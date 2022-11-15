Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Rosskamms honored by Israel Bonds
More than 100 people attended the Israel Bonds’ 52nd annual tribute event, in association with B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, honoring Barbara and Alan Rosskamm on Oct. 30 at the Pepper Pike synagogue. After the reception and dinner, congregation president Rebekah Dorman and past Israel Bonds chair Bart Bookatz addressed...
Cleveland.com
Black Americans who don’t vote are an insult to ancestors who lost their lives fighting for the ballot: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The off-white brick school building is a good heave of a Rawlings baseball away from my home, and I point that out because the school is where I go to vote. It’s as convenient as a polling place could be.
Cleveland Jewish News
Menorah Park commemorates Veterans Day
Menorah Park in Beachwood commemorated Veterans Day Nov. 11 with a community-wide celebration. Resident veterans were in attendance to be honored and several guests joined to voice their gratitude. Singer Debbie Darling kicked off the events at Menorah Park and Wiggins Place with performances of patriotic songs and other tunes...
Cleveland area native Timothy Broglio elected new president of US Conference of Catholic Bishops
BALTIMORE — Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Military Services, a Cleveland Heights native who oversees Catholic ministries to the U.S. armed forces, was elected Tuesday as the new president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Broglio, 70, was elected from a field of 10 candidates. He will succeed...
Cleveland Jewish News
Oheb Zedek honors Rosenbergs, Worthingtons at Unity Dinner
Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst hosted its 12th annual Unity and Community Celebration on Nov. 6. More than 150 people gathered to celebrate honorees Frank and Beth Rosenberg and Dr. Daniel and Ellen Worthington. The Rosenberg’s received the Unity and Community Award in recognition of Frank Rosenberg’s service...
Cleveland.com
Will Cleveland area law schools follow Harvard, Yale law schools and withdraw from U.S. News & World Report rankings?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - After Yale and Harvard law schools announced today that they would no longer share their data with the U.S. News & World Report for future education rankings, the University of Akron will likely meet and consider doing the same. “Our faculty and our administrators are going to...
Cleveland.com
Do Greater Clevelanders support forgiving student loan debt?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Many people in Northeast Ohio support some kind of student loan debt forgiveness from the federal government, but they don’t agree on who should get the forgiveness or on how much money should be forgiven. President Joe Biden announced a plan in August to cancel...
Wolf Pack Chorus to Open in Former Club Isabella Property in Little Italy
Chef Chris Wolf will open the 'modern brasserie' in January
Cleveland State University changing name of Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, named for former chief justice who owned slaves
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University has announced that it has removed the name Cleveland-Marshall from its College of Law. Going forward, the college will be known as the CSU College of Law. The decision came after a vote of the Cleveland State University Board of Trustees on Thursday. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood council revises amendment to hire law firm
After devoting four meetings, including a 90-minute executive session, Beachwood City Council had not taken definitive action as of Nov. 16 to authorize Mayor Justin Berns to engage Minc Law in Orange and on Nov. 15 voted to approve language of a significantly revised ordinance. Council president Alec Isaacson thanked...
Cleveland.com
Parma City Council President Brennan wins race for 14th Ohio House District
PARMA, Ohio -- City Council President Sean Brennan has won the race to represent the 14th Ohio House District. “It’s just surreal,” said Brennan, a 28-year Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School American government teacher who has called Parma home for nearly three decades. “I was telling my students the...
Cleveland Jewish News
B’nai Jeshurun’s Kinder Shabbat program to offer Sunday experience
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will welcome grandparents and young families at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 20 for Sunday Morning with Someone Special to get a taste of its weekly Kinder Shabbat activities. Grandparents, parents and caregivers can bring their little ones for a free and open to the community event where...
Do you think Donald trump did something useful to our country?
From 2016 to 2020, Donald trump had taken a series of measures to develop the economy. Now, it’s time for the midterm elections. The competition between democrats and republicans are on the fire. What do you think of Trump as president?
Cleveland Jewish News
Epstein named Green Road Synagogue executive director
Green Road Synagogue hired Rachel Epstein as its executive director, synagogue president Shalom Schwartzben announced in a Nov. 8 email to the congregation. She replaces Sarah Ehrenreich, who announced in early September that she would resign at the end of that month. “She has hit the ground running, re-imagining and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Attorneys can help navigate guardians through process
Many situations may warrant a need for an individual, and sometimes their estate, to be claimed by a legal guardian. Going through this process can be complex, so it may be wise to hire an attorney to assist in the proceedings. Adam Fried, partner at Reminger Co., LPA in Cleveland,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hexter, Robert
Robert T. Hexter, born Sept. 18, 1924, passed away Nov. 15, 2022. Bob spent his career in commercial banking, first at Continental Bank and finishing at National City Bank (now PNC). He was a pioneer in Cleveland in providing loans to people and communities that had traditionally been shut out of the banking system. His passion was for serving in many civic and Jewish organizations, including as the Cleveland chapter president and a member of the national Board of Governors of the American Jewish Committee (AJC).
Mayor Justin Bibb names executive director of Police Accountability Team
According to a news release from the City of Cleveland Tuesday, Mayor Justin Bibb announced the leader and executive director of the Police Accountability Team as Dr. Leigh R. Anderson.
3News Investigates: Akron pays consultant $1.6 million for help spending American Rescue Plan Act funds
AKRON, Ohio — Cities across Ohio have a challenge on their hands: How to spend the billions of federal dollars allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some cities, the solution has been hiring consultants to help decide how best to spend...
clevelandurbannews.com
Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
Cleveland State University Votes to Officially Change Name of Marshall Law School
The decision comes after years of pressure to remove the name of an "unrepetent slave owner"
Comments / 0