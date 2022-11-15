Robert T. Hexter, born Sept. 18, 1924, passed away Nov. 15, 2022. Bob spent his career in commercial banking, first at Continental Bank and finishing at National City Bank (now PNC). He was a pioneer in Cleveland in providing loans to people and communities that had traditionally been shut out of the banking system. His passion was for serving in many civic and Jewish organizations, including as the Cleveland chapter president and a member of the national Board of Governors of the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

