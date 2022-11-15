ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Rosskamms honored by Israel Bonds

More than 100 people attended the Israel Bonds’ 52nd annual tribute event, in association with B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, honoring Barbara and Alan Rosskamm on Oct. 30 at the Pepper Pike synagogue. After the reception and dinner, congregation president Rebekah Dorman and past Israel Bonds chair Bart Bookatz addressed...
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Menorah Park commemorates Veterans Day

Menorah Park in Beachwood commemorated Veterans Day Nov. 11 with a community-wide celebration. Resident veterans were in attendance to be honored and several guests joined to voice their gratitude. Singer Debbie Darling kicked off the events at Menorah Park and Wiggins Place with performances of patriotic songs and other tunes...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Oheb Zedek honors Rosenbergs, Worthingtons at Unity Dinner

Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst hosted its 12th annual Unity and Community Celebration on Nov. 6. More than 150 people gathered to celebrate honorees Frank and Beth Rosenberg and Dr. Daniel and Ellen Worthington. The Rosenberg’s received the Unity and Community Award in recognition of Frank Rosenberg’s service...
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland.com

Do Greater Clevelanders support forgiving student loan debt?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Many people in Northeast Ohio support some kind of student loan debt forgiveness from the federal government, but they don’t agree on who should get the forgiveness or on how much money should be forgiven. President Joe Biden announced a plan in August to cancel...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood council revises amendment to hire law firm

After devoting four meetings, including a 90-minute executive session, Beachwood City Council had not taken definitive action as of Nov. 16 to authorize Mayor Justin Berns to engage Minc Law in Orange and on Nov. 15 voted to approve language of a significantly revised ordinance. Council president Alec Isaacson thanked...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma City Council President Brennan wins race for 14th Ohio House District

PARMA, Ohio -- City Council President Sean Brennan has won the race to represent the 14th Ohio House District. “It’s just surreal,” said Brennan, a 28-year Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School American government teacher who has called Parma home for nearly three decades. “I was telling my students the...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

B’nai Jeshurun’s Kinder Shabbat program to offer Sunday experience

B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will welcome grandparents and young families at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 20 for Sunday Morning with Someone Special to get a taste of its weekly Kinder Shabbat activities. Grandparents, parents and caregivers can bring their little ones for a free and open to the community event where...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Epstein named Green Road Synagogue executive director

Green Road Synagogue hired Rachel Epstein as its executive director, synagogue president Shalom Schwartzben announced in a Nov. 8 email to the congregation. She replaces Sarah Ehrenreich, who announced in early September that she would resign at the end of that month. “She has hit the ground running, re-imagining and...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Attorneys can help navigate guardians through process

Many situations may warrant a need for an individual, and sometimes their estate, to be claimed by a legal guardian. Going through this process can be complex, so it may be wise to hire an attorney to assist in the proceedings. Adam Fried, partner at Reminger Co., LPA in Cleveland,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Hexter, Robert

Robert T. Hexter, born Sept. 18, 1924, passed away Nov. 15, 2022. Bob spent his career in commercial banking, first at Continental Bank and finishing at National City Bank (now PNC). He was a pioneer in Cleveland in providing loans to people and communities that had traditionally been shut out of the banking system. His passion was for serving in many civic and Jewish organizations, including as the Cleveland chapter president and a member of the national Board of Governors of the American Jewish Committee (AJC).
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH

