CULLMAN, Ala. – Day three of Cullman man Jason Crawford’s trial in the May 2, 2017, murder of his wife Tiffiney Joy Crawford, began with Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Jed Thomas being called to the stand. Thomas’ body cam video was shown from the night of the incident, in which he can be heard saying, “The pistol was in her hand when I got here.” The gun is identified as a .38 special. Thomas is heard asking the defendant if the victim had a prior history of depression and Jason Crawford responded, “No.” In the video, Thomas is heard...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO