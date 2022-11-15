ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainbow City, AL

Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 11/07/2022 to 11/13/2022

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 11/07/2022 to 11/13/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 769 calls for service. There were 66 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 39 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were six felony arrests. There were 19 misdemeanor arrests. There were 14 traffic accidents, 124 traffic stops, and 38 traffic citations. 19 warrants were served. There were two animals picked up and zero animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The father of four girls who are currently missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office reports. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga was arrested in Etowah County Friday morning and charged with interference with custody. Buchanan’s arrest comes a day after the Alabama Law […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

4 missing Alabama girls found safe; father arrested

UPDATE: The four missing Buchanan girls have been found safe and alive, according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. They were located in Clayton County, Georgia. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is en route to pick them up. Stick with WAAY for updates. From earlier:. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Shooting investigation underway at Days Inn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at a Days Inn investigating a shooting early this morning. 1 person was shot and taken to a local hospital. It is unclear if the victim was shot at the Days Inn. Investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates. Get news alerts...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday November 18th

Summer Burt, 29 of Leesburg, was arrested November 17th at 9:05 PM and released at 11:08 PM, no charges were listed. Kimberly Heflin, 27 of Albertville, was arrested November 17th at 12:42 PM and released at 7:30 PM, no charges were listed. Tracy Smith, 29 of Cullman, was arrested November...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Trash pickup changing in the City of Trussville

TRUSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Trussville will soon be getting used to a new routine as Amwaste takes over the city’s trash services. Starting December 1 trash will be collected on Fridays and all carts must be out by 6 a.m. See attached flyers for additional details. Get...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
ssrnews.com

Second Murder Suspect Booked After Being Wanted for 1.5 Years

A 21-year-old man, who has been wanted for more than a year and a half in the fatal robbery of 14-year-old Cody Walker, was booked this morning into Santa Rosa County Jail. Isaac Cameron Daniels, whose residence is listed as Vestavia, Alabama, has been charged with a capital felony homicide county and a first-degree felony robbery count. He’s being held without bond on the murder charge.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
weisradio.com

Food Bag Giveaway Going on Now at Centre Police Department

Officials with the Centre Police Department have announced that as part of Ingles’ Community Giving program, the department has been chosen as a food pick up location. If you would like a bag of groceries, just stop by the Centre Police Department at 1005 West Main Street in Centre until 3:30pm today, November 18th. The giveaway is first come, first served.
CENTRE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville murder convict dies in prison

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama, was found dead in his cell on Nov. 14. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kishon Green, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Green was serving a life sentence for capital murder, according to the spokesperson.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
HOOVER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Crawford trial: Day 3

CULLMAN, Ala. – Day three of Cullman man Jason Crawford’s trial in the May 2, 2017, murder of his wife Tiffiney Joy Crawford, began with Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Jed Thomas being called to the stand.   Thomas’ body cam video was shown from the night of the incident, in which he can be heard saying, “The pistol was in her hand when I got here.” The gun is identified as a .38 special. Thomas is heard asking the defendant if the victim had a prior history of depression and Jason Crawford responded, “No.” In the video, Thomas is heard...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 28-year-old man that was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Brandon Tavarius Carpenter was shot while in the 500 block of 41st Street North. He was found around 1 p.m. and transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Man Arrested Following Floyd County Shooting Incident

At approximately 11:58 PM on Tuesday the Rome Police Department received a reported shooting call at 634 Elliott Dr. E-911 and notified officers that a subject from that location was being driven by a personal vehicle to Floyd ER with a gunshot wound. Upon the officer’s arrival at the hospital...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Wednesday, November 16th

Brittany Belisle, 29 of Leesburg, was arrested November 16th, at 2:09 AM, charged with two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Leesburg Police Department. Michael Smith, age 33 of Fruithurst,Al was arrested in November 15th, at 6:19 PM, charged with four...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 armed suspects captured in Calhoun County

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two armed suspects who were being sought in the Ohatchee community of Calhoun County Monday have now been caught, police report. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, there was a large police presence along Hwy. 77 at the Calhoun/Etowah county line Monday morning. Police reported that the two suspects are […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

