Tampa, FL

Yardbarker

NFC East Ndamukong Suh Signs with Cowboys Rival

The Dallas Cowboys defense is experiencing run-stopping problems that they believe their existing personnel can solve. Meanwhile, another problem just cropped up: The Philadelphia Eagles have once again jumped to the fore in the NFC East arms race with the signing of long-time standout defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks are the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks have outperformed expectations immensely. Their “storyline” is similar to a team from the last NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals came out of nowhere last season to make a Super Bowl appearance after finishing 4-11-1 in 2020. At 6-4 this year, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be following in Cincy’s footsteps.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Chicago

3 Keys for Chicago Bears to Upset Atlanta Falcons in NFL Week 11

3 keys for Bears to beat Falconsscore prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are coming off one of their most disappointing losses of the season, as they squandered a 14-point fourth-quarter lead, regained the lead with just over nine minutes left to play, then blew that lead too, against the Lions. They’ll have a great opportunity to flush those bad feelings this week, as the Bears travel to Atlanta to take the Falcons, another lowly team. The Falcons were projected to be one of the worst squads in the NFL this season, as they moved on from Matt Ryan to rebuild their franchise, and for the most part they’ve played to their expectations. But there have been some highlights for Atlanta, including surprising wins over the Browns, 49ers and Seahawks. A Falcons win over the Bears wouldn’t be surprising per se, since the Falcons sit at 4-6, compared to the Bears’ 3-7 record, so the Bears will have to execute on these three keys to give themselves a good chance to end their three-game skid.
CHICAGO, IL

