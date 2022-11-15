Read full article on original website
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeBrandon, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
Marcus Mariota partners with Hilo’s Waiākea Water
NFL Quarterback Marcus Mariota recently partnered with Hilo's Waiākea, the naturally alkaline and sustainably sourced Hawaiian Volcanic Water.
CBS Sports
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett provides the saddest quote of all-time
In his first season as the Denver Broncos head coach, Nathaniel Hackett has his team at 3-6 through nine games.
Yardbarker
NFC East Ndamukong Suh Signs with Cowboys Rival
The Dallas Cowboys defense is experiencing run-stopping problems that they believe their existing personnel can solve. Meanwhile, another problem just cropped up: The Philadelphia Eagles have once again jumped to the fore in the NFC East arms race with the signing of long-time standout defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh was...
Patriots injury report may have revealed why Jake Bailey’s struggling
FOXBOROUGH – It’s fair to wonder what’s going on with Patriots punter Jake Bailey. The All-Pro, who signed a four-year, $13.5 million extension this summer, hasn’t had a great 2022 season. Bailey ranks 31st in the NFL in yards per punt (42.1) and net yards per...
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in trade for New York Yankees’ All-Star slugger
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue
Broncos Coach Gets Baited into Fiery Media Exchange Over PS2
Dwayne Stukes wasn't having it at Denver Broncos HQ.
Yardbarker
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks are the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks have outperformed expectations immensely. Their “storyline” is similar to a team from the last NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals came out of nowhere last season to make a Super Bowl appearance after finishing 4-11-1 in 2020. At 6-4 this year, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be following in Cincy’s footsteps.
3 Keys for Chicago Bears to Upset Atlanta Falcons in NFL Week 11
3 keys for Bears to beat Falconsscore prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are coming off one of their most disappointing losses of the season, as they squandered a 14-point fourth-quarter lead, regained the lead with just over nine minutes left to play, then blew that lead too, against the Lions. They’ll have a great opportunity to flush those bad feelings this week, as the Bears travel to Atlanta to take the Falcons, another lowly team. The Falcons were projected to be one of the worst squads in the NFL this season, as they moved on from Matt Ryan to rebuild their franchise, and for the most part they’ve played to their expectations. But there have been some highlights for Atlanta, including surprising wins over the Browns, 49ers and Seahawks. A Falcons win over the Bears wouldn’t be surprising per se, since the Falcons sit at 4-6, compared to the Bears’ 3-7 record, so the Bears will have to execute on these three keys to give themselves a good chance to end their three-game skid.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: Geno Smith’s Redemption – Pt. 2 Coming to Seattle
The Seattle Seahawks are off to an incredibly surprising start that few saw coming. A good part of the team’s success can be attributed to their quarterback Geno Smith. His play has been nothing short of MVP level. Ten games into the 2022 season and the Seattle Seahawks sit...
