Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wvlt.tv
Plenty of sunshine this weekend, but we stay well below average
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It will be a nice weekend to get outside and enjoy as sunshine will be abundant, but you’ll want to grab the coat before heading out as we remain some 10-15 degrees below average. Winds will be a factor as well with wind gust 20-30 mph for our Saturday with even colder temperatures arriving Sunday before a warm up arrives for much of next week.
wvlt.tv
More wind at times makes an already chilly day feel even colder
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least the sunshine sticks around for several days, but temperatures stay well below average through the weekend. We’re monitoring increasing clouds to rain chances around Thanksgiving. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed...
wvlt.tv
Quieter but cold weather hear as we await Black Friday rain
Nonprofit gifts beds to Knoxville family with kids sleeping on the floor. Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built free beds for more than 900 people in East Tennessee in the last four years. Tennessee Supreme Court declares life sentence for juvenile homicide offender unconstitutional. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Tennessee...
wvlt.tv
Winter weather in the Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
wvlt.tv
More sunshine Thursday with very cold temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re tracking more sunshine heading toward the end of the week with temperatures staying way below the average high and low for this time of year. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and at times, we can see rain change to snow. So, let’s take a look at what the season has in store for East Tennessee. WHAT’S NORMAL?. First off, what’s “normal” for our area is...
wvlt.tv
Preparing for winter weather: How to stay safe while having fun in the snow
Nonprofit gifts beds to Knoxville family with kids sleeping on the floor. Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built free beds for more than 900 people in East Tennessee in the last four years. Tennessee Supreme Court declares life sentence for juvenile homicide offender unconstitutional. The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled Friday...
Emergency management officials say you should start preparing your home for winter weather now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Preparing your home for winter weather may not be at the top of your priority list right now, but staff with Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management say you should take it seriously sooner rather than later. Cold weather, snow, and ice can cause real damage to your...
How much snow could East Tennessee get this winter?
It is time once again for our winter weather outlook here in East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
wvlt.tv
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
How to save money on your energy bill during winter
Temperatures have dropped drastically across East Tennessee over the last week.
wvlt.tv
Driver hurt following late night crash on I-40 East
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A truck driver was seriously hurt following a crash on I-40 East early Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland tells WVLT News it appears a semi without a trailer crashed into another tractor trailer between West Hills and Papermill. Crews...
thetrek.co
Into The Great Smoky Mountains
We enjoyed our time off trail in Sevierville, TN. It is strange to think this might be our last zero. Our days on trail are numbered. Our first zero day was filled with cold rain. Glad not to be hiking in it but we still took the opportunity to explore the area. The University of Tennessee in Knoxville was a short drive away. We wandered around the campus and ducked into a few buildings to escape the rain and warm up from time to time. Eric always enjoys seeing a new college campus. It was fun to see their innovative robot food delivery mobiles meandering around. We clearly stood out as not being affiliated with the campus since everyone else simply ignored them. We thought they were hilarious and got excited seeing a few of them trying to get around each other.
Jefferson County Schools closing for illness ahead of Thanksgiving
Another East Tennessee school system is closing for illness. Jefferson County Schools shared Friday evening that they would be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22 due to illness.
10Explores: Hootin Hollow Trail in Norris Dam State Park
ROCKY TOP, Tenn. — Norris Dam State Park covers more than 4,000 acres in Anderson County with its dozens of campsites, over 21 miles of hiking trails and its location on Norris Lake drawing in outdoor adventurers during all seasons. While the area is popular for boating and fishing,...
Second Harvest working to feed families for Thanksgiving
To make sure everyone can have a Thanksgiving feast, Second Harvest held an onsite Thanksgiving food distribution.
wvlt.tv
Winterfest underway in Sevierville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville’s Winterfest is underway with more from the all new Shadrack experience at Soaky Mountain Waterpark and extra skating at Wilderness at the Smokies. The new experience lets you pretend you’re the character in a book. “Supersize storybook adventure. It’s a different experience than...
wvlt.tv
Apartment residents displaced due to longer-than-expected renovation time
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temeka Webb with Community Preservation Partners said the company had plans to revitalize the entire complex and bring self-help resources to its tenants. On Wednesday, several residents told WVLT News they were unhappy with how long the process was taking. Resident Connie Wykle said she and...
wvlt.tv
Mount Olive Elementary students have special visitor for Science Night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mount Olive Elementary School held a science night for its students, and Meteorologist Jacob Durham was able to share insight into what the WVLT Weather Team does. Students were able to stop by and ask questions about how meteorologists prepare forecasts and what they do every...
Comments / 2