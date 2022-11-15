ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Plenty of sunshine this weekend, but we stay well below average

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It will be a nice weekend to get outside and enjoy as sunshine will be abundant, but you’ll want to grab the coat before heading out as we remain some 10-15 degrees below average. Winds will be a factor as well with wind gust 20-30 mph for our Saturday with even colder temperatures arriving Sunday before a warm up arrives for much of next week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

More wind at times makes an already chilly day feel even colder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least the sunshine sticks around for several days, but temperatures stay well below average through the weekend. We’re monitoring increasing clouds to rain chances around Thanksgiving. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Quieter but cold weather hear as we await Black Friday rain

Nonprofit gifts beds to Knoxville family with kids sleeping on the floor. Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built free beds for more than 900 people in East Tennessee in the last four years. Tennessee Supreme Court declares life sentence for juvenile homicide offender unconstitutional. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Winter weather in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

More sunshine Thursday with very cold temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re tracking more sunshine heading toward the end of the week with temperatures staying way below the average high and low for this time of year. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Preparing for winter weather: How to stay safe while having fun in the snow

Nonprofit gifts beds to Knoxville family with kids sleeping on the floor. Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built free beds for more than 900 people in East Tennessee in the last four years. Tennessee Supreme Court declares life sentence for juvenile homicide offender unconstitutional. The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled Friday...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Driver hurt following late night crash on I-40 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A truck driver was seriously hurt following a crash on I-40 East early Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland tells WVLT News it appears a semi without a trailer crashed into another tractor trailer between West Hills and Papermill. Crews...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thetrek.co

Into The Great Smoky Mountains

We enjoyed our time off trail in Sevierville, TN. It is strange to think this might be our last zero. Our days on trail are numbered. Our first zero day was filled with cold rain. Glad not to be hiking in it but we still took the opportunity to explore the area. The University of Tennessee in Knoxville was a short drive away. We wandered around the campus and ducked into a few buildings to escape the rain and warm up from time to time. Eric always enjoys seeing a new college campus. It was fun to see their innovative robot food delivery mobiles meandering around. We clearly stood out as not being affiliated with the campus since everyone else simply ignored them. We thought they were hilarious and got excited seeing a few of them trying to get around each other.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Hootin Hollow Trail in Norris Dam State Park

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. — Norris Dam State Park covers more than 4,000 acres in Anderson County with its dozens of campsites, over 21 miles of hiking trails and its location on Norris Lake drawing in outdoor adventurers during all seasons. While the area is popular for boating and fishing,...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Winterfest underway in Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville’s Winterfest is underway with more from the all new Shadrack experience at Soaky Mountain Waterpark and extra skating at Wilderness at the Smokies. The new experience lets you pretend you’re the character in a book. “Supersize storybook adventure. It’s a different experience than...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Apartment residents displaced due to longer-than-expected renovation time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temeka Webb with Community Preservation Partners said the company had plans to revitalize the entire complex and bring self-help resources to its tenants. On Wednesday, several residents told WVLT News they were unhappy with how long the process was taking. Resident Connie Wykle said she and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Mount Olive Elementary students have special visitor for Science Night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mount Olive Elementary School held a science night for its students, and Meteorologist Jacob Durham was able to share insight into what the WVLT Weather Team does. Students were able to stop by and ask questions about how meteorologists prepare forecasts and what they do every...
KNOXVILLE, TN

