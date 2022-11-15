After making waves on an international scale, Alexey Mordashov’s $500 million megayacht appears to have found safe haven in South Africa. Nord will be allowed to dock in Cape Town, despite the fact that its Russian oligarch owner has been sanctioned by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States. South African opposition leaders had urged the government to seize the 465-footer, but the country’s current leader rejected the call, as reported by the BBC. “South Africa has no legal obligation to abide by sanctions imposed by the US and EU,” Vincent Magwenya, a spokesman for South African President Cyril...

24 DAYS AGO