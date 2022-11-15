WILMINGTON— Robert I. Kahler, 89, of the Wilmington area, passed away on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2022 at Circle of Life Hospice, Bentonville, AR. Bob was born May 12, 1933 in Joliet, to Irving and Mabel Kahler. He was raised in the Wilmington area and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and many friends. After graduating Wilmington High School, he enlisted and served his country in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War aboard the USS Henrico. When he returned to Wilmington after his service, he met the love of his life, Kathleen Nugent Kahler. They were married July 1957 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington and together they raised four daughters in the Custer Park and Neosho, MO area. In both areas Bob and his family raised rabbits, poultry and huge gardens. He was a very hard working man in the construction field and he was very proud of the many buildings he had supervised in the local area.

