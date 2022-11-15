Read full article on original website
coalcitycourant.com
John "Jack" Nicol
WILMINGTON— John A. “Jack” Nicol, 95 of Wilmington, pased away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, with his family by his side. Born June 30, 1927 in Morrisonville, IL John Andrew was a son of Clyde and Mayme (Nagel) Nicol. He was raised and educated in Morrisonville and graduated from Morrisonville High School. Jack attended Illinois State University in Bloomington, and on June 14, 1947 he married Doris Evelyn Lamb in Bloomington. He served in the United States Army from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1954, and then settled with his family in Wilmington.
coalcitycourant.com
Robert Kahler
WILMINGTON— Robert I. Kahler, 89, of the Wilmington area, passed away on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2022 at Circle of Life Hospice, Bentonville, AR. Bob was born May 12, 1933 in Joliet, to Irving and Mabel Kahler. He was raised in the Wilmington area and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and many friends. After graduating Wilmington High School, he enlisted and served his country in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War aboard the USS Henrico. When he returned to Wilmington after his service, he met the love of his life, Kathleen Nugent Kahler. They were married July 1957 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington and together they raised four daughters in the Custer Park and Neosho, MO area. In both areas Bob and his family raised rabbits, poultry and huge gardens. He was a very hard working man in the construction field and he was very proud of the many buildings he had supervised in the local area.
