Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers

Riding high off of a Week 10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 will be must-watch television. NFL fans everywhere have been impressed by the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022, his first year without long-time weapon Tyreek Hill. The 7-2 Chiefs will look to keep their pursuit of the number one overall seed in the conference going strong.
Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk gets real about life in Florida ahead of clash vs. Flames

The Florida Panthers are set to host the Calgary Flames for the first time since the massive Matthew Tkachuk trade in the offseason. For the superstar forward, life is good in South Florida. Tkachuk spoke to the media prior to the game against his former team. He spoke about how he’s become spoiled thanks to […] The post Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk gets real about life in Florida ahead of clash vs. Flames appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Football Odds: USC vs. UCLA prediction, odds and pick — 11/19/2022

The USC Trojans take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our college football odds series for our USC UCLA prediction and pick. The UCLA football program faces its moment of truth in this game. UCLA has not won a conference championship since 1998. The Bruins are almost certain to make the Pac-12 Championship Game if […] The post College Football Odds: USC vs. UCLA prediction, odds and pick — 11/19/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 11/17/2022

The Tennessee Titans will travel north to take on the Green Bay Packers for this week’s installment of Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Titans-Packers prediction and pick, laid out below. Tennessee has flipped between two quarterbacks this season, […] The post NFL Odds: Titans vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 11/17/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors

It’s been well known for quite some time that the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder are heading for a split. Crowder wants a new deal that the Suns aren’t willing to give him, as they turned the starting power forward role over to Cam Johnson prior to him suffering a meniscus injury. As a result, […] The post RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews’ final designation will leave fantasy owners on edge

The Baltimore Ravens, coming off a bye in Week 10, are preparing for a Week 11 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. With a win on Sunday, the AFC North-leading Ravens could further establish their place above the Cincinnati Bengals and extend their winning streak to four games. Fortunately, the team will have quarterback […] The post Ravens TE Mark Andrews’ final designation will leave fantasy owners on edge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/18/2022

The Boston Celtics travel down south to face the New Orleans Pelicans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Celtics own the top record in the league as of now at (12-3). They started out the season hot and have kept the momentum going thanks to a huge surge from Jayson Tatum. This team made an NBA Finals run last year and was just two games away from taking it all. They are once again in a great position to make another run and if they can find a way to stay healthy (which hasn’t been the case) then who knows how far they can go.
Auston Matthews injury scare has Maple Leafs fans holding their breath

The Toronto Maple Leafs are off to a solid start this season. Through 18 games, they have 22 points and trail only the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic Division. To be fair, the entire league trails the Bruins as Boston is 15-2. The Maple Leafs are of course led by the 2021-2022 Hart Trophy winner (league MVP) Auston Matthews.
College Football Odds: Top bets for Week 12 with major Pac-12 action

This weekend, we have several exciting college football matchups headlined by a west coast showdown as USC takes on UCLA in the Battle for Los Angeles. No matter where your loyalties lie, this weekend is also another opportunity to make money betting on CFB. Let’s check out our college football odds series with a look […] The post College Football Odds: Top bets for Week 12 with major Pac-12 action appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Houston Texans: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Commanders

With a  Week 11 game scheduled against the Washington Commanders, a lot of eyes will be on Houston Texans. Ahead of the Texans-Commanders game, we’ll be making our Texans Week 11 predictions. Although Houston has the worst record in the NFL, they have some young guys developing that are worth watching. Going through a rebuild […] The post Houston Texans: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers among several teams looking into Miles Bridges situation for possible signing

Several teams are interested in pursuing restricted free agent Miles Bridges, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Bridges played four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and the 6-6 small forward averaged a career-best 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. However, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge earlier this month.
3 things to know from Warriors’ feel-good win over Knicks

The Golden State Warriors got back on the right track Friday night at Chase Center, beating the New York Knicks 111-101 in a wire-to-wire win. Here are three things to know from the Warriors’ much-needed, feel-good win over New York. 3 Warriors takeaways from blowout win over Knicks Good Golden State three-point defense, or ice-cold […] The post 3 things to know from Warriors’ feel-good win over Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints defense will be without a key player in Week 11

Heading into Week 11, the New Orleans Saints will be without a central figure on defense. Star edge rusher Cam Jordan will be out for just the second time in his 12-year career. Via The New Orleans Saints: “Dennis Allen said Cam Jordan will not play this week due to his eye injury. This marks […] The post Saints defense will be without a key player in Week 11 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations for Knicks’ Derrick Rose

With hopes of returning to the playoffs, the New York Knicks are scouring the market to improve on an 8-7 start, making some current players expendable. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Knicks have “shown a willingness to discuss” trades involving some guards, including Derrick Rose. Despite being in the rotation and playing in […] The post 3 best trade destinations for Knicks’ Derrick Rose appeared first on ClutchPoints.
