Complete a survey from PAWS and earn a raffle entry
Jackson, Wyo. — PAWS of Jackson Hole wants to hear from you! As a pillar of the nonprofit realm in Teton County, PAWS is conducting a brief online survey to solicit input from community members about their organization and services. This eight minute survey can be found here. Your...
Community meeting on sustainable tourism tonight
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board (JHTTB) is sharing the latest draft of the Sustainable Destination Management Plan (SDMP) with the community in an open meeting tonight. Individuals can attend the meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Lupine Room at the Cloudveil Hotel, or they...
New hours for county assessor, treasurer, title offices
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Assessor, Treasurer and Vehicle Title offices will close 30 minutes early, beginning Jan. 3, 2023. Services will be available to the public from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. To improve customer service during business hours, the early closure...
Reminder: Final Passport Sunday event before spring break
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Clerk of District Court Anne Sutton and her staff, with support by Teton County Sheriff’s Office court security, are hosting a second and final Passport Sunday in advance of the 2023 spring break to assist individuals and families. This additional Passport Sunday event...
Day of remembrance for survivors of suicide loss
JACKSON, Wyo. — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Teton County Health Department will be hosting a day of remembrance for survivors of suicide loss. On Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10:00 a.m. to noon, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, community members who have lost a loved one to suicide can attend a free event focused on connection, understanding and celebrating the life of those lost.
Jackson Game and Fish office welcomes new wildlife coordinator
JACKSON, Wyo. — Cheyenne Stewart has been chosen as the new Wildlife Management Coordinator for the Jackson Region of Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Stewart had been serving in the same position in the Sheridan Region and is replacing Doug McWhirter who recently retired from the Department. Cheyenne will oversee all Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist activities for the Jackson Region.
Youth only hunt begins next week on Elk Refuge
JACKSON, Wyo. — The National Elk Refuge elk hunt is underway until Dec. 12 with the Youth Only hunt period beginning next week from Nov. 24. through Nov. 26. Young hunters aged 12-17 who have an unfilled Wyoming 2022 full-price youth elk license are eligible to participate. Hunters must also possess an access permit for the National Elk Refuge in addition to their unfilled 2022 youth elk license.
A first look at 2440 N Arrowleaf Lane, Wilson
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
More snow needed before Parks & Rec starts winter operations
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department has been transitioning into winter operations the last few weeks, but more snow is needed before grooming operations will be in full swing. Despite early-season snowfall and cold temperatures, there is still not enough snow in most areas to...
Five artists selected for new Parks & Rec artwork
JACKSON, Wyo. — Five finalists have been selected to move ahead to the conceptual design phase for public art as part of the Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center Expansion Project, announced Jackson Hole Public Art this morning. A nationwide call to artists managed by JH Public Art was announced in...
Inside The Blue Bubble: What Teton County Residents Think Of The Rest Of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s no question in the minds of many Jackson locals about how they are viewed around the rest of Wyoming. “It’s not that we don’t love the state, I know the state doesn’t love us,” said Mike Woods, a local bartender.
In the Rockies, goats beat bighorn sheep
JACKSON —It doesn’t take much to get a mountain goat’s goat. They go from “passive to aggressive really fast,” said Joel Berger, the Barbara Cox Anthony University Chair of Wildlife Conservation at Colorado State University. One of Berger’s recent studies found that in high alpine...
SNAPPED: Opening Day at Targhee
ALTA, Wyo. — It’s opening day at Grand Targhee Resort! Lifts are spinning and skiers and riders are out relishing in a glorious bluebird day to kick off the 2022/23 winter season. Two of the mountain’s five lifts were running today; Dreamcatcher and Shoshone. Blackfoot and Sacajawea open...
Two government-owned pickups stolen in Idaho Falls and used in Jackson to commit crimes
IDAHO FALLS — Two white pickup trucks were stolen in Idaho Falls during different months and used in crimes committed in Jackson, Wyoming. Both were recovered in Swan Valley. Both were owned by local government entities. “It’s not just coincidental,” Lt. Russ Ruschill with the Jackson Police Department told...
Grand Targhee set for a strong opening weekend
ALTA, Wyo. — Grand Targhee Resort has its sights set on a big opening weekend and 2022/23 season. Thanks to abundant early-season snowfall, Targhee will open this Friday, Nov. 18 with one of its biggest opening days in years in terms of terrain and lifts. The resort has reported a 47-inch base, and 89 inches at the Chief Joseph plot. Both Dreamcatcher and Shoshone lifts will open on Friday and Blackfoot and Sacagawea will open Saturday, which leaves just the new Colter lift to open in the near future.
Wilson local to wed at White House this weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. — President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden, is set to marry Wilson, WY local, Peter Neal on the White House’s South Lawn this Saturday. According to Associated Press, a mutual friend set up Naomi Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, about four years ago in New York City and the White House said they have been together ever since. Naomi Biden is a lawyer; her father is Hunter Biden. Neal recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania law school and was born and raised in Wilson. Neal attended the Jackson Hole Community School and before heading to the Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont for ski racing. The groom’s parents, Drs. Mary Neal and William C. Neal, are Jackson-based orthopedic surgeons.
