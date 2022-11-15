Read full article on original website
Isaiah Thomas gets a new basketball job, but it’s not what you think
Isaiah Thomas, after an MVP-caliber campaign during the 2016-17 season, has seen his career go downhill since due to a major hip injury that sapped him of the physical tools that enabled him to play at such an elite level. Thomas has yet to find an NBA home during the 2022-23 season after featuring in small roles with the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers last season, and now his NBA future is in doubt.
Nets news: Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement draws mixed bag of reactions from NBA Twitter
News broke on Thursday that Kyrie Irving is finally set to return. The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly reinstated the embattled point guard for Sunday’s tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies after serving out what turned out to be an eight-game suspension, including Thursday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors
It’s been well known for quite some time that the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder are heading for a split. Crowder wants a new deal that the Suns aren’t willing to give him, as they turned the starting power forward role over to Cam Johnson prior to him suffering a meniscus injury. As a result, […] The post RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 1 thing Klay Thompson did right in big game vs. Knicks, per Steve Kerr
The floodgates ultimately didn’t open the way Klay Thompson promises they will. Still, after his encouraging performance in the Golden State Warriors’ 111-101 win over the New York Knicks on Friday, there’s reason to believe Thompson’s early-season struggles will soon subside for good. Thompson scored 20...
Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic
Before the Chicago Bulls took on the Orlando Magic on Friday night, head coach Billy Donovan called out his Big 3 in an attempt to fire up the troops, so to speak. That clearly didn’t work, though, as the Bulls suffered their seventh loss in eight games. The contest actually went down the wire and […] The post Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter goes wild as Stephen Curry drops 50 vs. Suns in blowout Warriors loss
The Golden State Warriors dropped to 6-9 on the season after they suffered a 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns, which dropped them to 0-8 on the road. However, Stephen Curry is trying his best to lift a team that simply just hasn’t played up to the standards they set over the past decade. In […] The post NBA Twitter goes wild as Stephen Curry drops 50 vs. Suns in blowout Warriors loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raptors star Fred VanVleet puts the NBA on notice with bold playoff take
Currently holding a 9-7 record while also having to deal with a handful of injuries to start the season, the Toronto Raptors aren’t exactly one of the most feared in the NBA right now. Be that as it may, Fred VanVleet is confident that his team is going to step up to the plate when […] The post Raptors star Fred VanVleet puts the NBA on notice with bold playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations for Knicks’ Derrick Rose
With hopes of returning to the playoffs, the New York Knicks are scouring the market to improve on an 8-7 start, making some current players expendable. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Knicks have “shown a willingness to discuss” trades involving some guards, including Derrick Rose. Despite being in the rotation and playing in […] The post 3 best trade destinations for Knicks’ Derrick Rose appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant matches Michael Jordan feat not seen in 34 years
The Brooklyn Nets are not exactly having a great start to the 2022-23 NBA season, but Kevin Durant is doing everything he can on the court to stabilize his team. On Thursday night, in a 109-107 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road, the former league MVP was in top form again, even […] The post Kevin Durant matches Michael Jordan feat not seen in 34 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Woj bomb on Kevin Durant’s Nets future amid Kyrie Irving’s return, Ben Simmons’ emergence
The Brooklyn Nets pulled off a massive win on Thursday behind another masterful performance by Kevin Durant. KD led the charge for the Nets in a crucial 109-107 win over Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. The good news for Brooklyn is that they’re finally going to get Kyrie...
RUMOR: Team ‘most likely’ to land Suns forward Jae Crowder, revealed
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder has been the subject of trade rumors ever since he and the Suns decided that it’d be best for both parties to part ways in the meantime as they look for a resolution to their issues. In fact, a trade involving the 6’6 forward might be imminent, as reports came […] The post RUMOR: Team ‘most likely’ to land Suns forward Jae Crowder, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations for Hawks star John Collins
The Atlanta Hawks executed a magnificent trade in the offseason to acquire star Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. This campaign has started excellently as they are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference but before even reaching the first 20 games, more trade rumors are circulating about one of the key pieces of the squad. Once again, John Collins is in the middle of more trade rumors, this time linking him to West powerhouse Phoenix Suns.
‘Get rich, die tryin’: Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma drops epic reaction to game-saving trey in OT win vs. Heat
Kyle Kuzma had a pretty miserable shooting night on Friday, going just 9-of-24 from the field in the Washington Wizards’ 107-106 overtime win against the Miami Heat. Despite his lack of efficiency in the evening, however, it was still Kuz who saved the day for Washington. With the Wizards...
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets massive backlash after tossing ladder to the floor in loss to Sixers
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines for the wrong reasons following their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. After the Bucks’ 110-102 defeat at the hands of the Sixers, Antetokounmpo decided to stay on the floor for a little bit more to shoot some free throws. He was 4-of-15 from the free throw […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets massive backlash after tossing ladder to the floor in loss to Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks’ RJ Barrett issues blunt challenge to opposing defenses amid shooting woes
RJ Barrett is trying to shoot his way out of his current slump. Barrett issued a challenge to opposing defenses that shows his confidence has remain unhinged despite his struggles, per nydailynews.com. “It’s an easy bucket, in my opinion,” Barrett said, daring defenders to play off of him, “so I’d rather them do that. The […] The post Knicks’ RJ Barrett issues blunt challenge to opposing defenses amid shooting woes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans
The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
Braves bring back 2021 MLB playoff hero in free agency
The Atlanta Braves signed Left-Handed Pitcher Tyler Matzek to a two-year contract worth $3.1 million in MLB free agency just weeks after Atlanta fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Divisional Series, according to a Friday release. The deal includes a $5.5 million club option in 2025 with no buyout.
Joel Embiid’s crazy stretch of dominance that Shaq, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar couldn’t reach
Joel Embiid is on a total heater right now. The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man is not only leading the team to wins but is putting up some absurd stat lines. In the Sixers’ 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Embiid went for a hat trick of superb games and made some history in the process.
Kevin Durant’s major shade at teammates gets clarity, Nets star reacts
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant made headlines recently after his remarks about his teammates went viral. In a recent interview, KD seemingly threw a shade at their roster as he highlighted that people cannot expect them to win with that group just because he is there. Making matters even worse,...
‘That’s the standard’: DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine called out by Billy Donovan amid Bulls’ brutal stretch
The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of a brutal losing streak right now. This team has lost five out of its last six games heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Orlando Magic. This has led to some heavy criticism for a team that has title aspirations this season, which now also includes some […] The post ‘That’s the standard’: DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine called out by Billy Donovan amid Bulls’ brutal stretch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
