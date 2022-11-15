From the Morgan City Live Community Concert Association. Multi-genre string quartet, Sultans of String, will be performing their one-of-a-kind concert at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium in Morgan City, Louisiana on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Single concert tickets are $25 for Adults and $5 for Students K-12. Season tickets are now on sale for the 2022-2023 Concert Season. All tickets, subscription or single concert, are available online at www.morgancitylive.com or at the door.

MORGAN CITY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO