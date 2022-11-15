Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
KY governor's executive order allowing medical marijuana faces pushback
A move aimed at easing pain for Kentuckians is causing headaches for some lawmakers. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order allowing people who meet certain medical requirements to use a certain amount of medical marijuana for treatment. It goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. "You...
WLWT 5
How easy will it be for Kentuckians to get medical marijuana? A look at laws in neighbor states
Despite a new order making it legal to possess, there will be challenges for Kentuckians to get medical marijuana. Currently, medical marijuana is not legal in Kentucky and therefore, isn't sold there. But new executive action allows people with certain conditions to have a small amount of it as long...
WLWT 5
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 4 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow. The...
WLWT 5
Ohio AG: Suspect dead, deputy in serious condition after shooting outside sheriff's office
FRANKFORT, Ohio — A suspect is dead and a deputy is in serious condition after a shooting outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. It happened around 5 p.m. when shots were exchanged between a suspect and a deputy. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the officer, identified...
WLWT 5
Report of building being evacuated on Union Boulevard in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Report of a building being evacuated on Union Boulevard in West Chester. Several people are reportedly ill, unknown cause. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Semi crashes, spilling tons of chicken by-product onto I-74
HARRISON, Ohio — The westbound lanes on Interstate-74 have reopened after a crash in Harrison Township, Wednesday morning. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 2:30 a.m. between New Haven Road and the Ohio/Indiana state line. According to Hamilton County officials, a semi overturned and...
WLWT 5
Police: 2 dead after Centerville rollover crash Sunday
CENTERVILLE, Ohio — Two people have died following a crash Sunday on I-675 southbound at Wilmington Park, according to the Centerville Police Department. Officials say around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash, where multiple people had been thrown from the car. Authorities say a...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Compton Road in Mount Healthy
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Compton Road in Mount Healthy. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Reports of a flipped vehicle on Kemper Meadow Drive in Forest Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a flipped vehicle on Kemper Meadow Drive in Forest Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a hazard causing crashes on east I-74 near OH-128
MIAMITOWN, Ohio — Reports of a hazard causing crashes on east I-74 near OH-128 in Whitewater Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Comments / 0