WLWT 5

Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 4 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow. The...
BUFFALO, NY
WLWT 5

Semi crashes, spilling tons of chicken by-product onto I-74

HARRISON, Ohio — The westbound lanes on Interstate-74 have reopened after a crash in Harrison Township, Wednesday morning. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 2:30 a.m. between New Haven Road and the Ohio/Indiana state line. According to Hamilton County officials, a semi overturned and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 2 dead after Centerville rollover crash Sunday

CENTERVILLE, Ohio — Two people have died following a crash Sunday on I-675 southbound at Wilmington Park, according to the Centerville Police Department. Officials say around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash, where multiple people had been thrown from the car. Authorities say a...
CENTERVILLE, OH

