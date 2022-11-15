ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Florida linebacker Diwun Black dismissed from team

Florida linebacker Diwun Black was dismissed from the football program Wednesday, first reported by Zach Abolverdi. The former top-rated junior college player in the country is no longer listed on the Gators roster. Black is the second player to be dismissed from the team after linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. was...
Independent Florida Alligator

Mary Alford, Ken Cornell and Marihelen Wheeler return to Alachua County Commission

With family and political supporters in attendance, District 1 Commissioner Mary Alford rejoined her fellow commissioners for the first time in half a year. Alford, as well as Ken Cornell and Marihelen Wheeler, were sworn-in Tuesday morning at the Alachua County Administration Building after winning the general election Nov. 8. This will mark another consecutive term as county commissioners, giving them each another four years.
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville community calls for abolishing city K-9 unit

Local community members passionately aired their views about the Gainesville Police Department’s K-9 unit at a special meeting of the City Commission Wednesday. The hours-long meeting, which at times was overcome by emotional outpours, saw about 100 people gathered in the chamber at its peak. It served as a platform both for members of the general public as well as police officers to give their stance on a law enforcement unit that has been at the center of public debate since the July mauling of Terrell Bradley by one of its dogs.
