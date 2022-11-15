ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers among several teams looking into Miles Bridges situation for possible signing

Several teams are interested in pursuing restricted free agent Miles Bridges, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Bridges played four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and the 6-6 small forward averaged a career-best 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. However, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge earlier this month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Anthony Davis’ bold message to Darvin Ham before 2022-23 season

Los Angeles Lakers’ center Anthony Davis is living in the paint 13 games into the 2022-23 season. That’s exactly where the Lakers want him — and where he wants to be. AD — who has exclusively played center amid Ham’s four-out, one-in system — has curtailed his jumpers (he’s 4-of-16 from 3) and made a concerted effort to dominate around the hoop. Of AD’s 214 shot attempts, 94 have come at the rim, of which he’s converted 75.5%. He leads the NBA in points in the paint (12.3) and is third in the NBA in paint touches per game (11.0), per NBA.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s major shade at teammates gets clarity, Nets star reacts

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant made headlines recently after his remarks about his teammates went viral. In a recent interview, KD seemingly threw a shade at their roster as he highlighted that people cannot expect them to win with that group just because he is there. Making matters even worse,...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic

Before the Chicago Bulls took on the Orlando Magic on Friday night, head coach Billy Donovan called out his Big 3 in an attempt to fire up the troops, so to speak. That clearly didn’t work, though, as the Bulls suffered their seventh loss in eight games. The contest actually went down the wire and […] The post Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Hawks star John Collins

The Atlanta Hawks executed a magnificent trade in the offseason to acquire star Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. This campaign has started excellently as they are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference but before even reaching the first 20 games, more trade rumors are circulating about one of the key pieces of the squad. Once again, John Collins is in the middle of more trade rumors, this time linking him to West powerhouse Phoenix Suns.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Mavs star Luka Doncic goes full Kobe Bryant after epic triple-double milestone

On Friday night against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, Luka Doncic made NBA history yet again after becoming just the 10th player in NBA history to amass 50 triple-doubles in his career. This came via a masterful 33-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist performance as the Dallas Mavericks superstar led his team to a 127-99 blowout win against their Western Conference rivals.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

The reason why game-planning vs. Mavs’ Luka Doncic is like watching a ‘horror movie,’ per Michael Malone

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone admits he gets scared whenever he watches game films to prepare for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. After all, who wouldn’t be?. Before his Nuggets took the Mavs on Friday at the American Airlines Center, Malone got brutally honest on how tough it is to game-plan against Doncic. He even compared it to watching a “horror movie” as he’s left with more questions than answers on how to deal with the Slovenian wonderboy.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans

The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Nets film study: Meet Brooklyn’s secret weapon who is leading NBA in 3-point percentage

Following a 2021-22 season in which the Brooklyn Nets were in desperate need of wings, they decided to take a flier on Yuta Watanabe this offseason. Watanabe, a 28-year-old from Japan, played four years at George Washington before going undrafted in 2018. The forward spent two seasons with Memphis bouncing between the G-League and NBA before being picked up by Toronto. He would play 88 games for the Raptors during his last two seasons, flashing his three-and-D potential but failing to crack the rotation.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 100% real on viral ladder incident vs. Sixers

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally addressed the viral moment on Friday that painted him as someone being rude to a Wells Fargo Center employee. After the Bucks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 110-102, Antetokounmpo made headlines after his seemingly bad treatment towards an arena employee. A viral video showed Giannis pushing a ladder […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 100% real on viral ladder incident vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

‘That’s the standard’: DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine called out by Billy Donovan amid Bulls’ brutal stretch

The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of a brutal losing streak right now. This team has lost five out of its last six games heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Orlando Magic. This has led to some heavy criticism for a team that has title aspirations this season, which now also includes some […] The post ‘That’s the standard’: DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine called out by Billy Donovan amid Bulls’ brutal stretch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy