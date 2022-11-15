Read full article on original website
Nets news: Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement draws mixed bag of reactions from NBA Twitter
News broke on Thursday that Kyrie Irving is finally set to return. The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly reinstated the embattled point guard for Sunday’s tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies after serving out what turned out to be an eight-game suspension, including Thursday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Woj bomb on Kevin Durant’s Nets future amid Kyrie Irving’s return, Ben Simmons’ emergence
The Brooklyn Nets pulled off a massive win on Thursday behind another masterful performance by Kevin Durant. KD led the charge for the Nets in a crucial 109-107 win over Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. The good news for Brooklyn is that they’re finally going to get Kyrie...
‘They say you be cappin’: Lakers star LeBron James hilariously called out by Jalen Ramsey for outrageous Rams claim
LeBron James isn’t only one of the best basketball players to ever play the sport. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar excels in pretty much everything he does, which apparently, includes NFL Madden as well. During The Shop’scoverage of TNF, LeBron came out with an audacious claim about the Los...
Lakers among several teams looking into Miles Bridges situation for possible signing
Several teams are interested in pursuing restricted free agent Miles Bridges, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Bridges played four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and the 6-6 small forward averaged a career-best 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. However, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge earlier this month.
The 1 thing Klay Thompson did right in big game vs. Knicks, per Steve Kerr
The floodgates ultimately didn’t open the way Klay Thompson promises they will. Still, after his encouraging performance in the Golden State Warriors’ 111-101 win over the New York Knicks on Friday, there’s reason to believe Thompson’s early-season struggles will soon subside for good. Thompson scored 20...
Lakers coach Darvin Ham spills tea on Russell Westbrook’s bench role acceptance
Despite the fact that they still aren’t winning too many games, it’s hard to deny that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking like a better team right now than they were when they started the season. This has a lot to do with the significant improvement of Russell Westbrook since he was moved to the bench by head coach Darvin Ham.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis’ bold message to Darvin Ham before 2022-23 season
Los Angeles Lakers’ center Anthony Davis is living in the paint 13 games into the 2022-23 season. That’s exactly where the Lakers want him — and where he wants to be. AD — who has exclusively played center amid Ham’s four-out, one-in system — has curtailed his jumpers (he’s 4-of-16 from 3) and made a concerted effort to dominate around the hoop. Of AD’s 214 shot attempts, 94 have come at the rim, of which he’s converted 75.5%. He leads the NBA in points in the paint (12.3) and is third in the NBA in paint touches per game (11.0), per NBA.com.
Kevin Durant’s major shade at teammates gets clarity, Nets star reacts
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant made headlines recently after his remarks about his teammates went viral. In a recent interview, KD seemingly threw a shade at their roster as he highlighted that people cannot expect them to win with that group just because he is there. Making matters even worse,...
Joel Embiid’s crazy stretch of dominance that Shaq, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar couldn’t reach
Joel Embiid is on a total heater right now. The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man is not only leading the team to wins but is putting up some absurd stat lines. In the Sixers’ 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Embiid went for a hat trick of superb games and made some history in the process.
Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic
Before the Chicago Bulls took on the Orlando Magic on Friday night, head coach Billy Donovan called out his Big 3 in an attempt to fire up the troops, so to speak. That clearly didn’t work, though, as the Bulls suffered their seventh loss in eight games. The contest actually went down the wire and […] The post Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations for Hawks star John Collins
The Atlanta Hawks executed a magnificent trade in the offseason to acquire star Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. This campaign has started excellently as they are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference but before even reaching the first 20 games, more trade rumors are circulating about one of the key pieces of the squad. Once again, John Collins is in the middle of more trade rumors, this time linking him to West powerhouse Phoenix Suns.
WATCH: Mavs star Luka Doncic goes full Kobe Bryant after epic triple-double milestone
On Friday night against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, Luka Doncic made NBA history yet again after becoming just the 10th player in NBA history to amass 50 triple-doubles in his career. This came via a masterful 33-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist performance as the Dallas Mavericks superstar led his team to a 127-99 blowout win against their Western Conference rivals.
The reason why game-planning vs. Mavs’ Luka Doncic is like watching a ‘horror movie,’ per Michael Malone
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone admits he gets scared whenever he watches game films to prepare for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. After all, who wouldn’t be?. Before his Nuggets took the Mavs on Friday at the American Airlines Center, Malone got brutally honest on how tough it is to game-plan against Doncic. He even compared it to watching a “horror movie” as he’s left with more questions than answers on how to deal with the Slovenian wonderboy.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans
The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
Nets film study: Meet Brooklyn’s secret weapon who is leading NBA in 3-point percentage
Following a 2021-22 season in which the Brooklyn Nets were in desperate need of wings, they decided to take a flier on Yuta Watanabe this offseason. Watanabe, a 28-year-old from Japan, played four years at George Washington before going undrafted in 2018. The forward spent two seasons with Memphis bouncing between the G-League and NBA before being picked up by Toronto. He would play 88 games for the Raptors during his last two seasons, flashing his three-and-D potential but failing to crack the rotation.
‘Get rich, die tryin’: Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma drops epic reaction to game-saving trey in OT win vs. Heat
Kyle Kuzma had a pretty miserable shooting night on Friday, going just 9-of-24 from the field in the Washington Wizards’ 107-106 overtime win against the Miami Heat. Despite his lack of efficiency in the evening, however, it was still Kuz who saved the day for Washington. With the Wizards...
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 100% real on viral ladder incident vs. Sixers
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally addressed the viral moment on Friday that painted him as someone being rude to a Wells Fargo Center employee. After the Bucks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 110-102, Antetokounmpo made headlines after his seemingly bad treatment towards an arena employee. A viral video showed Giannis pushing a ladder […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 100% real on viral ladder incident vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers’ MVP in Sixers win vs. Giannis Antetokounmo, Bucks — and it isn’t Joel Embiid
PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers picked up an improbable win against the Milwaukee Bucks at home to push their winning streak to three games. With a final score of 110-102, the Sixers dominated in the second half despite not having James Harden or Tobias Harris and losing Tyrese Maxey for the second half after he injured his foot.
‘That’s the standard’: DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine called out by Billy Donovan amid Bulls’ brutal stretch
The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of a brutal losing streak right now. This team has lost five out of its last six games heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Orlando Magic. This has led to some heavy criticism for a team that has title aspirations this season, which now also includes some […] The post ‘That’s the standard’: DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine called out by Billy Donovan amid Bulls’ brutal stretch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
