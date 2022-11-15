Read full article on original website
Dallas Goedert gets crushing injury update following Week 10 loss vs. Commanders
Not much went right for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, and they unsurprisingly picked up their first loss of the season as a result. Making matters worse, they lost tight end Dallas Goedert to a shoulder injury during the game, and the initial prognosis determined that he would be forced to miss an extended period of time due to the injury.
Ravens star Lamar Jackson reacts to Baker Mayfield’s comments about his mother
Baker Mayfield jokingly called Lamar Jackson’s mother “intimidating” ahead of the Week 11 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers. Mayfield revealed that Jackson’s mother had urged him to go down to Florida and train with Lamar after the Heisman ceremony, before crediting her for her son’s tough nature. After hearing about the comments […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson reacts to Baker Mayfield’s comments about his mother appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest about Packers’ shaky status after getting torched by Derrick Henry, Titans
The danger of missing the 2022 NFL playoffs is very real for the Green Bay Packers. It just got even more serious after they lost to the Tennesee Titans at home Thursday night to the tune of a 27-17 score. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded despondent following the Packers’ loss, seemingly struggling to put into words the pain of absorbing another loss in a challenging and growingly underwhelming campaign for Green Bay.
Aaron Rodgers issues stern challenge to Packers after dropping to 4-7
With the Green Bay Packers dropping to 4-7 after Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, Aaron Rodgers knows very well they no longer have any room for mistakes. The Packers have only six games left this 2022 season, and with their current record, they need to win their remaining matches to have a chance to make it to the playoffs. Rodgers believes they have the talent to do so, but the question is whether they can tap that potential they have to stage a massive turnaround.
Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers
Riding high off of a Week 10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 will be must-watch television. NFL fans everywhere have been impressed by the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022, his first year without long-time weapon Tyreek Hill. The 7-2 Chiefs will look to keep their pursuit of the number one overall seed in the conference going strong.
Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest on 2-touchdown game in Packers’ loss to Titans
After everyone thought that the Green Bay Packers have turned a corner and are ready to climb the NFL standings, Aaron Rodgers and co. were back to their usual struggles in Week 11. In their Thursday Night Football showdown with the Tennessee Titans, the Packers’ offense led by Rodgers really struggled. Looking at the stats, […] The post Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest on 2-touchdown game in Packers’ loss to Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Reggie Wayne’s honest take on Colts replacing Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts have seen a ton of turnover on the coaching staff throughout the season. The Colts parted ways with offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and head coach Frank Reich, bringing aboard Jeff Saturday to replace him and take over as the interim HC. Amid the frequent changes, Colts WR coach Reggie Wayne expressed some […] The post Reggie Wayne’s honest take on Colts replacing Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chargers’ Keenan Allen’s 2-word response on Week 11 status vs. Chiefs
Coming off of a tough primetime loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers are hanging onto playoff hopes for dear life. Several eyes will be on the franchise in anticipation of Week 11’s AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, as a loss to their division-leading, 7-2 counterparts would drive the Chargers down to a .500 record. As the team prepares for Sunday’s action, the status of a key offensive contributor is still up in the air. When asked whether he will suit up against the Chiefs, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen said, “I hope,” according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Cowboys
In the Minnesota Vikings Week 11 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, the home team Vikes are actually a 1.5-point underdog. Ahead of this interesting spread in the Vikings-Cowboys game, let’s make some bold Vikings Week 11 predictions. Heading into this game at 8-1, it’s a little shocking that Las...
Former Packers WR Amari Rodgers finds new home after Green Bay release
The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver Amari Rodgers on Tuesday. Rodgers, who had primarily served as a special teams contributor, did not spend a long time without a job in the league. According to DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN, the Houston Texans claimed Rodgers off of waivers on Wednesday. A large part of the motivation […] The post Former Packers WR Amari Rodgers finds new home after Green Bay release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeMarcus Lawrence drops injury truth bomb that won’t please Cowboys fans
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is working his way back to full health in order to suit up for Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, but that might be easier said than done. Lawrence, who already missed two practices with the Cowboys this week leading to the Vikings showdown,...
Ravens TE Mark Andrews’ final designation will leave fantasy owners on edge
The Baltimore Ravens, coming off a bye in Week 10, are preparing for a Week 11 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. With a win on Sunday, the AFC North-leading Ravens could further establish their place above the Cincinnati Bengals and extend their winning streak to four games. Fortunately, the team will have quarterback […] The post Ravens TE Mark Andrews’ final designation will leave fantasy owners on edge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders’ injury problems pile up with latest Davante Adams update
The Las Vegas Raiders are decimated by injuries to the offense heading into Week 11, and things only got worse on Wednesday. According to Ari Meirov, star wide receiver Davante Adams landed on the injury report and is dealing with an abdominal issue. Adams was reportedly limited during Wednesday’s practice session, sparking concerns over his […] The post Raiders’ injury problems pile up with latest Davante Adams update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
We’ve reached Week 11 in fantasy football, and as always, picking the right tight end could be key to fantasy success. That means fantasy football owners could use some advice with the Week 11 start ’em sit ’em tight ends. Who should be in your lineup and who should be on your bench? Here’s the […] The post 2022 Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions get mixed bag of injury updates on Frank Ragnow, Josh Paschal
The Detroit Lions head to New York for a matchup against the 7-2 Giants on Sunday. And they will have one of their most important offensive pieces on the field for the game. All-Pro center Frank Ragnow is expected to play Sunday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday. He feels good about Ragnow’s ability to go when the game kicks off.
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 11/17/2022
The Tennessee Titans will travel north to take on the Green Bay Packers for this week’s installment of Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Titans-Packers prediction and pick, laid out below. Tennessee has flipped between two quarterbacks this season, […] The post NFL Odds: Titans vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 11/17/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nittany Lions coach James Franklin’s message to fans for Sean Clifford’s Senior Day
One final home game meant one final request for senior quarterback Sean Clifford. Penn State Nittany Lions football head coach James Franklin said he wants fans to come out cheering for the four-year Penn State starter, the Big Ten contender’s most accomplished passer since now-Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray injury status has Nick Bosa, 49ers frothing at the mouth
Following Week 10’s 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals are working hard to get their 4-6 season back on track. However, the Cardinals’ recent injury reports are a mixed bag, including a significant injury that will sideline tight end Zach Ertz, for a while, a possible return of wide […] The post Cardinals QB Kyler Murray injury status has Nick Bosa, 49ers frothing at the mouth appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The shocking reason Raiders won’t fire Josh McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of football’s most underwhelming teams in the 2022 NFL season, having vastly underperformed thus far into the campaign. At 2-7 and in the AFC West’s basement, fans have begun to call for first-year head coach Josh McDaniels to be fired. According to Bill Plaschke of the LA Times (via […] The post The shocking reason Raiders won’t fire Josh McDaniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian Watson gets help from Aaron Rodgers to achieve feat so rare no one had seen it in 68 years
Green Bay Packers rookie Christian Watson is suddenly finding his groove — and the end zone. Although the Packers lost Thursday night at home to Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans, Watson at least came away with a memorable performance. Watson finished the game with 48 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions and six targets. He was the only one in the game who scored a touchdown for the Packers, with Aaron Rodgers seemingly having developed chemistry with the wideout out of North Dakota State.
