Batesville Native Named Government Leader of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS – A Batesville native has been named the winner of a prestigious award from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber celebrated their 100th anniversary at their 33rd Annual Awards Dinner was held on Wednesday. Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) CEO and Secretary Elaine Bedel was named the...
Indiana Unemployment Rate Up in October
INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana’s unemployment rate in October stands at 3.0 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in October stands at 3.7 percent, compared to 3.5 percent in September. In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.3 percent for October,...
Dearborn, Ripley Co. Organizations Receive Aid from Duke Energy
The Duke Energy Foundation is investing nearly $100K to support nonprofits dedicated to helping those in need in Indiana. (Plainfield, Ind.) - As communities continue to feel financial strain due to the rising cost of basic necessities, the Duke Energy Foundation is investing nearly $100,000 to support nonprofits dedicated to helping those in need in Indiana.
Sunman-Dearborn Continues to See Strategic Plan Alignment and Progress
The school corporation approved a new five-year strategic plan in June. (St. Leon, Ind.) - Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corporation approved a new five-year strategic plan in June, 2022. The school is already seeing progress towards the goals and objectives as well as significant alignment. The plan creates objectives and goals...
Indiana Farm Bureau: Hoosiers Can Expect Higher Prices This Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS - Hoosiers can expect to pay more for their Thanksgiving meals. The Indiana Farm Bureau’s annual Thanksgiving market basket survey shows that Hoosier shoppers can expect to spend approximately 14 percent more at the grocery store than in 2021. Hoosiers are paying an average of $61 for a...
