Five Custom Muscle Cars Dyno For The Win

These guys are ready to find out who has got the most power.

Horsepower and torque figures can sometimes feel like all anybody ever talks about these days, especially in the classic car community. Models like the ‘Cuda or Charger are idols for Mopar fans with Mustangs, Firebirds, and Camaros in seemingly constant competition with each other. With all of this in mind many competitive events have sprung up to fan the flame between the automobiles. One such event is the ever incredible dyno contest.

On the dyno five iconic American muscle cars took to the dyno to see whose car has the best figures. The first of these freedom fighters was a stunning 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS, assisted by twin turbochargers. Without a doubt this is sure to be a feisty competitor. Next up to the plate was a Dodge Charger which sports a powerful 5.7-liter Hemi V8 under the hood. From there we’ve also got a 2022 Camaro ZL1 whose drivers are looking for about 560 horsepower.

That Camaro ended up pushing out around 511 horsepower as it was a hot day and the engine is rated for 650 at the crank. On top of that, the Bel Air managed a very impressive 388 horsepower from its massive V8 engine. However the car that everyone was worried about was the twin turbo Camaro which got a wild 739 horsepower. This won the car the title for the most powerful car in the competition with driver Saul behind the wheel. Probably the funniest thing about this entire event has got to be the fact that the Camaro hadn’t really been on the dyno before that and still won in glorious fashion, bravo.