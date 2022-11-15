Gillie Da King’s confidence is one of his strengths, from the booth to the podcast game and even the basketball court. The Philly native, who is known for boasting about his exploits on the hardwood, has put skeptics of his skills on notice after besting an actual NBA coach in a shooting drill. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game cohost recently shared a clip from his visit to the Detroit Pistons’ training facility, where he clearly outshines one of the organization’s assistant coaches. Wearing a pair of denim jeans and Nike Dunks, Gillie can be seen launching shots from the NBA...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO