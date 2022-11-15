ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job

Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
Vibe

Gillie Da King Defeats Detroit Pistons Coach In Shooting Contest

Gillie Da King’s confidence is one of his strengths, from the booth to the podcast game and even the basketball court. The Philly native, who is known for boasting about his exploits on the hardwood, has put skeptics of his skills on notice after besting an actual NBA coach in a shooting drill. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game cohost recently shared a clip from his visit to the Detroit Pistons’ training facility, where he clearly outshines one of the organization’s assistant coaches. Wearing a pair of denim jeans and Nike Dunks, Gillie can be seen launching shots from the NBA...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Duncan Robinson Linked to the Chicago Bulls?

In a report by Thomas Darron of Heavy Sports, an Eastern Conference executive mentioned a couple of trade targets the Chicago Bulls could be interested in. One of those names is Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson. Robinson is playing the least amount of minutes per game since his rookie season....
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Pistons' Saddiq Bey starting on Thursday, Jaden Ivey coming off the bench

Detroit Pistons center Saddiq Bey is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Bey will get the start on Thursday with Jaden Ivey moving to the bench. Our models expect Bey to play 33.7 minutes against the Clippers. Bey's Thursday projection includes 14.3 points, 5.4...
DETROIT, MI
Syracuse.com

Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: A new starter? And other takeaways from loss to Clippers

If you are into watching missed shots, then you were in for a treat in the Detroit Pistons’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, because the bricks were flying. Detroit jumped out to a lead early after holding the Clippers to just 15 points in the first quarter but they gave it all back in the second half when they couldn’t buy a basket.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Clippers rally to beat Pistons 96-91 in Leonard's return

LOS ANGELES -- — A month into the season, the Los Angeles Clippers are still trying to see the team they're hoping to be. They got a glimpse Thursday night, when Kawhi Leonard was in the starting lineup for the first time and helped stage a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

