Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
New York Mets to Non-Tender Dom Smith
As first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets are non-tendering first baseman Dominic Smith. This decision saves the Mets $4 million and means Smith is now a free agent. The first baseman/DH was selected by the Mets with the No. 11 pick overall in the 2013 MLB Draft....
Wichita Eagle
Correa Should Be Phillies’ Top Shortstop Target
The Philadelphia Phillies will be in the market for a new shortstop this offseason. That much is certain. Which of the star free agent shortstops it will be, however, remains up in the air. First, reports came out linking the Phillies to Silver Slugger winner Trea Turner. Rumor has it,...
Wichita Eagle
Yankees, Kiner-Falefa Avoid Arbitration With New Deal, per Report
Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa will reportedly steer clear of arbitration after agreeing to a one-year contract worth $6 million deal with the franchise on Friday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Despite rumors surfacing that Kiner-Falefa was a non-tender candidate following this past season in which he earned $4.7 million,...
Comments / 0