Tuesday's Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Rafael Montero on a three-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contracts of RHP Alec Marsh, C Freddy Fermin and OF Diego Hernandez from Omaha (IL). Designated LHP Jake Brentz, RHP Nate Webb and OF Brent Rooker for assignments.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Ben Stille from Miami's practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB Kylin Hill and WR Amari Rodgers.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DT Tyeler Davison from Cleveland's practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams to the practice squad. Released TE Darrell Daniels.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released OLB Hamilcar Rashed from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted LB Joe Schobert and DL Larrell Murchison to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Caleb Farley on injured reserve. Signed LB Andre Smith, K Josh Lambo and DBs Greg Mabin and Davontae Harris to the practice squad. Released DB Shyheim Carter and OL Eric Smith from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled Fs Anders Bjork and Riley Sheahan from Rochester (AHL). Reinstated D Henri Jokiharju from injured reserve.

CALGARY FLAMES — Returned D Nick DeSimone to Calgary (AHL). Recalled D Dennis Gilbert from Calgary.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Returned D Max Lajoie to Chicago (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned D Hunter Skinner to Jacksonville (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled RW Will Lockwood from Abbotsford (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled RW Alex-Olivier Voyer from Maine (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed C Artem Anisimov to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Exercised options for Ds Alvaro Barreal, Alvas Powell and Ian Murphy, G Evan Louro and M Junior Moreno. Declined options for Ds Tyler Blackett, Zico Bailey, Ronald Matarrita and Geoff Cameron, M Allan Cruz, Fs Nick Markanich and Ben Mines and G Beckham Sunderland.

FC DALLAS — Signed F Tarik Scott to a three-year contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC - Re-signed D Tayvon Gray to a contract extension through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Exercised options for F Chris Donovan, M Leon Flach, G Matt Freese, Ds Nathan Harriel, Matthew Real, Gino Portella and Kai Wagner. Declined options for M Cole Turner and F Cory Burke.

SPORTING KC — Exercised contract options for M Cam Duke, D Kortne Ford and G Kendall McIntosh. Declined contract options for Ds Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Kaveh Rad and Graham Zusi. Signed M Felipe Hernandez, F Khiry Shelton through the 2025 season with options for 2026 and G Tim Melia through 2024.

National Women's Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Ally Watt to a two-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .