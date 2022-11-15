LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man’s vehicle was stolen on Tuesday when he left it running in his driveway to warm up, Lincoln Police say. While waiting for his GMC Envoy to warm up around 7:10 a.m., the man went back inside his home near 12th and Pawnee Streets. When he went back outside, his vehicle was gone.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO