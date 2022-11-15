LeBron James’ SpringHill and Marathon Films to release Nipsey Hussle docuseries

A docuseries about the life of the late-rapper Nipsey Hussle is in the works.

Hussle’s official Instagram teased a three-and-a-half-minute video with a montage of his life. “A legendary story that must be told,” the caption read.

The teaser opens up with a black screen that reads, “the highest human act is to inspire.”

It then fades into a video with the narrator saying “it’s a lot of layers to this story, it’s about the potential we all had.”

The Los Angeles native is then heard talking about his early childhood living with his grandmother alongside his brother and mother. He then talks about what it was like growing up in the area in the ’90s.

“The ’90s in L.A. was epic. The riots were going on, the gang-banging sh– was at an all-time high. That was the era we grew up in,” Hussle is heard saying.

The video then follows the “Victory Lap” artist’s journey from growing up in Crenshaw to becoming a successful rapper and entrepreneur. It also shows never-before-seen footage of the rapper and his family and partner, actress Lauren London.

In the end, the words “Hussle” read across the scene.

The series is set to be produced by LeBron James and sports businessman Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company studio along with Hussle’s Marathon Films.

“It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” said James, said in a press release about the documentary obtained by People . “He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere.”

In March 2019, Hussle, whose real name is Airmiess Joseph Asghedom, was gunned down outside of his Marathon Clothing store in the Crenshaw neighborhood.

The Grammy-award-winning artist left behind two children, daughter Emani Asghedom and son Kross Ermias Asghedom.

No release date of the series has been announced.

