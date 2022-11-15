Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift tickets; Black Friday hours; state House control: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. High: 44; Low: 26. Partly cloudy with flurries and a snow squall possible today; cold and sunny this weekend. House control: Democrat Melissa Cerrato won the 151st District race, giving Democrats at least a small majority in the Pa. House of Representatives for the first time since 2010.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Twin Valley head coach Brett Myers and ranking top PIAA title contenders from District 3
On this edition of the Pa. High School Football Report, Dan and Ep caught up with former Middletown and current Twin Valley head coach Brett Myers. The Raiders claimed the program’s first District 3 victory last week and are now headed to Rocco Ortenzio Stadium Friday for a showdown with top-seed Bishop McDevitt.
Big turnout expected as Pa. firearms season for black bear set to start
With 1,450 black bears already harvested by hunters in seasons earlier this fall, Pennsylvania’s firearms season on the large mammals opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday. The firearms season will continue daily through a half-hour after sunset on Tuesday. Daily hunting hours run from a half-hour before sunrise...
State’s gambling halls generated more than $450 million in October revenues despite economic headwinds
Casino gambling in Pennsylvania, whether online or in person, showed no signs last month of slowing in the face of economic headwinds caused by high inflation and rising interest rates. Statewide, October casino revenues released by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Thursday increase 5.71% over the previous year with more...
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked football teams fare on Friday, Nov. 18?
Below is a quick glance at how the top-ranked high school football teams fared on Friday, Nov. 18. PennLive will continue to update Saturday games once those become final. 1. St. Joseph’s Prep (12) – 8-1 – Sat. vs. Northeast (8-2), noon. 2. Garnet Valley (1) –...
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
California breaks ground on Native American monument
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Long before California got its name, the Miwok Indians hunted and fished along the banks of what would become known as the Sacramento River — including a spot where the state Capitol now stands surrounded by dozens of monuments to the state’s history.
Storm with up to 4 feet of snow ‘may paralyze’ parts of New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Thursday in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow. The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet of snow or more through Sunday that “may paralyze”...
Leak at Pa. gas storage well is spewing massive amounts of methane
A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility,...
Teen girl missing from central Pa. found safe
A 16-year-old girl reported missing from her Adams County home earlier this week has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said Friday. Jasmine Vought had last been seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Littlestown, state police said. She was believed to have left home to meet a boy she’d been talking...
Michigan police arrest pair accused of throwing puppy over bridge
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI -- Two suspects have been identified by police after surveillance footage showed the duo dropping a puppy over a bridge Wednesday night. According to 9&10 News, the suspects -- one adult and one minor, who have not been identified -- were seen on video around 6:45 p.m. at the Spruce Street Bridge dropping the puppy.
4 black bear cubs illegally killed in N.J., officials say
Four black bears were killed in Ringwood, New Jersey, over the weekend, authorities told NJ Advance Media. On Tuesday, during a meeting to discuss allowing a bear hunt across New Jersey as soon as next month, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Assistant Commissioner David Golden said an investigation into the Ringwood incident is ongoing.
Pa. man robs McDonald’s by grabbing cash register through drive-thru window
A man robbed a McDonald’s by grabbing a cash register through the drive-thru window in a Pa. neighborhood. The armed suspect was seen via video surveillance reaching inside the window to grab the register on Friday, Nov. 4 at 3:25 a.m., 6ABC reported. The robber grabbed the register after...
‘I can’t say enough about them’: Palmyra rolls past Gwynedd Mercy to secure a spot in the PIAA 2A final
SHILLINGTON— There was only one game standing in the way of Kent Harshman and his team’s final goal for the 2022 field hockey season, which has ultimately been to punch a ticket to the PIAA 2A championship game. And after a glamorous 3-1 win against Gwynedd Mercy on...
Overdose crisis causes dire need among Pa. grandparents as they care for more children
The fatal overdose crisis has turned back the clock for Denise Shanahan of York County, making her responsible for two young boys at age 61. It’s the result of her 25-year-old daughter dying of an overdose in 2015, leaving behind a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old. “Not only did I...
Biden to ask Supreme Court to resume plan to dismiss student loan debt
The legal battle over President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt relief could be headed to the U.S. Supreme Court as the government seeks to lift a lower court order that blocked the program indefinitely. The Biden administration, which has been fighting multiple challenges to the program, said Thursday...
Snow could fall in central Pa. Friday as temperatures drop
The weather is increasingly getting colder and may feel more like winter this weekend than fall. That could culminate in some Friday afternoon snow showers, the National Weather Service said. Highs will barely reach the low 40s Thursday and Friday, and will only peak in the mid to upper 30s...
Man fatally shot by neighbor after feud over dog, NJ cops say
Authorities charged a Gloucester County, New Jersey, man with first-degree murder and weapons offenses after police say he shot another man to death following an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, of Turnersville, is accused of shooting the victim in the parking lot of the...
