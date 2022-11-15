Hawley's 'Purposeful' Sunshine Law Violations Draw Maximum Fine

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is proposing a new rule that would impact doctors who perform abortions to save the lives of pregnant women. The proposed rule change would require that doctors certify to the state that a medical emergency of the pregnant women existed, necessitating the need for an abortion. Under Missouri law, abortions are only allowed to save the life of a woman, but critics complain the law is not specific.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO