Kentucky State

Changes coming to medical cannabis use in Kentucky

By Bode Brooks, Bailey Brautigan
 3 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WOWK) — Kentucky is moving a step closer to legalizing medical marijuana. A bill died in the state legislature this year prompting the governor to launch a committee to get input from Kentuckians across the state on the subject. He said the support is clear and is now taking a “measured step” towards legalization.

“I got healthy. I saw a future, but then I was faced with, now you’re a criminal,” Jared Bonvell, a veteran and advocate , said Tuesday from the governor’s podium.

Since the summer, countless stories like these have been shared all across Kentucky as the Beshear administration looked for a way to make medical marijuana a reality. Bonvell received four to five concussions during his service, was on 13 medications, and believed he was only a few years from death until he tried marijuana.

“I believed it was bad at times but then when I first started it I started dropping medication after medication after medication my mom looked at me and she said you’ve got your soul back, my daughter got her father back,” Bonvell said.

“Today’s action means Kentuckians suffering from these chronic and terminal conditions will soon get the help they need without living in fear of being charged with a misdemeanor,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that starting in 2023 , those in the state with certain severe medical conditions will be able to possess and use small amounts of medical cannabis.

Beshear said Kentuckians with at least one of 21 medical conditions which include cancer, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, muscular dystrophy, or a terminal illness, will be able to legally purchase medical cannabis starting Jan. 1, 2023.

“Kentuckians suffering from chronic and terminal conditions are going to be able to get the treatment they need without living in fear of a misdemeanor,” Gov. Beshear said. “With 37 states already legalizing medical cannabis and 90% of Kentucky adults supporting it, I am doing what I can to provide access and relief to those who meet certain conditions and need it to better enjoy their life, without pain.”

The following conditions apply:

  1. Cannabis must be bought in the United States of America in a state where the purchase is legal and regulated. Kentuckians will need to keep their receipt.
  2. The amount a person can purchase and possess at any one time must not exceed 8 ounces, which is the difference between a misdemeanor and a felony in Kentucky.
  3. Each Kentuckian must also have a certification from a licensed healthcare provider that shows that the individual has been diagnosed with at least one of 21 medical conditions. A copy of the certification must be retained.

Beshear said the move is in an effort to reduce Kentuckians’ reliance on opioids and to provide an alternative form of pain relief.

He also announced the commonwealth will begin to regulate the sale of Delta 8, a substance that contains a lower level of THC than marijuana.

“Right now, there are no checks on how it is packaged and sold. We must establish a regulatory structure to ensure that Delta 8 is sold and purchased safely in the commonwealth ,” Gov. Beshear said. “The structure can and will also serve as a template for when the General Assembly fully legalizes medical cannabis. That means we can learn in real-time, train our people and be ready to go.”

Beshear said he wants to continue pushing for full legalization of medical cannabis when lawmakers return next year. Some have already taken issue with the governor’s order. Sen. Whitney Westerfield (R-Crofton) – a vocal opponent on the issue – tweeted the governor has no power to make medical possession legal. Beshear argued the power is within his constitutional authority.

Kathy Divine
3d ago

This is one thing I agree with Beshear on.If medical marijuana helps ppl with these conditions let them use it Alot better than the pills they give them.I seen first hand what some medication do to ppl with cancer.I have also seen what marijuana can help them with cancer.

