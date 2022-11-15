Sheriff’s office welcomes new K9

The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office has added a new member to its team.

K9 Valor recently made it to Crescent City, where he was assigned to DNSO Deputy Kenny Fahndrich.

Over the past six weeks, Valor and Deputy Fahndrich have gone through extensive training for both patrol and narcotic detection. They have passed all their state certifications and are now on patrol in the Del Norte County area.

This is a huge accomplishment for our department and the citizens of Del Norte County.

Sheriff Garrett Scott would like to thank the Sheriff’s Posse for coordinating all of the fundraising that took place and the tremendous support from the community and donations that have been received to make the K9 program a success.