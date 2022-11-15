ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

Sheriff’s office welcomes new K9

By The Triplicate
The Triplicate
The Triplicate
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbW4f_0jBriEOK00

The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office has added a new member to its team.

K9 Valor recently made it to Crescent City, where he was assigned to DNSO Deputy Kenny Fahndrich.

Over the past six weeks, Valor and Deputy Fahndrich have gone through extensive training for both patrol and narcotic detection. They have passed all their state certifications and are now on patrol in the Del Norte County area.

This is a huge accomplishment for our department and the citizens of Del Norte County.

Sheriff Garrett Scott would like to thank the Sheriff’s Posse for coordinating all of the fundraising that took place and the tremendous support from the community and donations that have been received to make the K9 program a success.

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Training Accident or Negligence? Local Dog Attack Gets National Attention

A dog attack in Trinidad back in October is getting national attention, attention that may complicate things for a non-profit organization attempting to provide service animals for people that suffer from autism, traumatic brain injuries, and PTSD. On November 14, the New York Post ran a story titled ‘Pack of...
TRINIDAD, CA
North Coast Journal

Arcata Homicide Suspect Arrested by APD, SWAT

An Arcata resident suspected of shooting a man found dead last month in his tent in the Valley West area was arrested today by Arcata Police Department detectives with the assistance of the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office SWAT team. According to an APD news release, Devon Preston Cathey, 30, was...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

APD Arrests Suspect in Valley West Tent Shooting Death

Yesterday, Arcata Police with the help of the Humboldt County SWAT team arrested Devon Preston Cathey age 30 of Arcata for the murder of Nicklas Sellars. Sellars was located deceased with multiple gunshot wounds on October 18 in a tent situated in the greenbelt north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West.
ARCATA, CA
KTVL

Driver dies after single vehicle rollover on Highway 101

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say one man is dead after a rollover crash on Highway 101 early Monday morning. According to police, 41-year-old Allen Shaffar of Brookings was driving on the highway near milepost 344 when his vehicle rolled over. Shaffar was pronounced dead upon arrival...
BROOKINGS, OR
North Coast Journal

Sport Anglers Netting Plenty of Crab

Despite some pretty drastic changes to the sport crab fishing regulations, jumbo crabs in good numbers are now starting to fill the hoops and rings of sport anglers. Between rough ocean conditions and a steep learning curve on how the new hoops and rings fish best, the sport season started a little on the slow side. But now anglers are getting the hang of things and scores are starting to go up. "We've only had a few days on the water, so we're still trying to dial in the hoop nets," said Tim Klassen of Reel Steel Sport Fishing. "From what I've learned, the crabs don't stay on the bait nearly as long as the traps. They move on pretty quickly. Timing is the key, stuffing bait jars with squid and checking the hoops every 30 minutes or so seems to be working." According to Klassen, most of the Eureka boats have been fishing south of the entrance in 40 to 100 feet of water.
TRINIDAD, CA
kymkemp.com

Oh, Boy…This Did Not Go Well

Heard of cow tipping? In what is a half-way topple (sort of a semi toss, if you will), a big rig pulling a trailer didn’t quite make that turn off Hwy 255 onto Jackson Ranch Road west of Arcata about 2:30 this afternoon. The semi completely blocked Jackson Ranch...
ARCATA, CA
mahoningmatters.com

Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say

UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY BEGINS MONDAY NIGHT AT 7:00 P.M.

An Air Stagnation Advisory begins Monday night at 7:00 p.m. for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Advisory area includes central Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County. Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. Forecasters said...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Nicklas Allen Sellars, 1989-2022

Nicklas was born in Arcata at Mad River Community Hospital to Pamela Jeneen Rakestraw and Robert Duane Sellars (Linda). Nicklas was very athletic, especially in baseball. He played little league for seven years and Babe Ruth for three years. He was inducted into the Little League Hall of Fame. He had a 90 m.p.h. fastball at 14 years old.
ARCATA, CA
The Triplicate

The Triplicate

Del Norte County, CA
116
Followers
438
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Del Norte Triplicate is the newspaper of record in Del Norte County, nestled in the Redwoods. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.triplicate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy