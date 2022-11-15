ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Elephant rescued from well in India village

By Ben Hooper
 3 days ago

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in India used an excavator to rescue a young elephant that became trapped in a well.

NDTV/YouTube

A team of local forest officials and firefighters responded to the well in Gundla Palle, Andhra Pradesh, after locals reported the juvenile elephant had fallen into the well Monday evening.

The rescuers used an excavator to break through a wall of the well and create a path for the elephant to climb to safety.

The elephant was returned to the wild.

