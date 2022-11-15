Two Maryland Teens Charged For Assaulting, Robbing Student In Middle School Bathroom: Sheriff

Two middle school students in Maryland are facing charges for allegedly assaulting and robbing a student in a bathroom late last month, police announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

On Halloween in Charles County, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported that he was assaulted in a bathroom by several students who stole his air pods during the melee.

An investigation by the school resource officer, school administrators, and Charles County State's Attorney's Office led to charges for a 15-year-old who was charged on a juvenile offense report with robbery, assault, and theft.

A second 13-year-old student was forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Services, and he is now being charged with assault.

Anyone with information regarding the assault and robbery case has been asked to contact Cpl. Cook at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-3282 ext. 0479.