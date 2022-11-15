ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Two Maryland Teens Charged For Assaulting, Robbing Student In Middle School Bathroom: Sheriff

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Two middle school students in Maryland are facing charges for allegedly assaulting and robbing a student in a bathroom late last month, police announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

On Halloween in Charles County, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported that he was assaulted in a bathroom by several students who stole his air pods during the melee.

An investigation by the school resource officer, school administrators, and Charles County State's Attorney's Office led to charges for a 15-year-old who was charged on a juvenile offense report with robbery, assault, and theft.

A second 13-year-old student was forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Services, and he is now being charged with assault.

Anyone with information regarding the assault and robbery case has been asked to contact Cpl. Cook at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-3282 ext. 0479.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police

Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced. The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At California Walmart

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 10:50 pm, the suspect took a computer and related items from the California Walmart store without paying. Anyone with information...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Daily Voice

Drug Dealers Busted Attempting To Flush Weed During Search And Seizure In Lexington Park

Two Maryland men are facing drug and weapon charges following a bust by sheriff’s deputies in St. Mary’s County, officials announced. Juwan Deontre Ford, 19, and James Sylvester Ford, Jr., 21, both of Lexington Park have been arrested following a weeks-long investigation into alleged drug deals throughout the region, according to a spokesperson with the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Convicted Felon Accused Of Targeted Shooting In Waldorf Leaving Victim Hospitalized: Sheriff

Authorities say that a 21-year-old convicted felon in Maryland is facing attempted murder and other charges following a targeted shooting in Charles County. Waldorf resident Deandre Dewberry is being held at the Charles County Detention Center as the sheriff’s office investigates the assault and shooting of a 35-year-old man earlier this month, the agency announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
WALDORF, MD
Daily Voice

Three Teens Apprehended After Violent Armed Carjacking, Police Pursuit, Crash In Maryland

Three teens were taken into custody after an armed carjacking in Maryland that saw them take police on a pursuit before crashing earlier this week, officials said. Zyier Brown, 18, Jayla Newman, 18, both of Washington DC, and a 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro are all facing charges for their roles in a carjacking in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Man Busted With Faux Oxy Manufactured With Fentanyl In Maryland Gets Prison Without Parole

A Maryland man will spend years behind bars without the possibility of parole following his sentencing for possession of fentanyl in large quantities, officials announced. Owings resident Harold Bernard Gross pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to possession of fentanyl in large volume and received a mandatory prison sentence of five years, according to the sheriff’s office.
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

Worker slashed by thief exiting store

GREENBELT CITY, MD – A thief who was robbing a business was chased out of a store Thursday night, but not before he slashed an employee on his way out. Greenbelt City police officers arrived at the Good Luck Road location shortly after 7 pm to find an adult male victim who is an employee of the business alleging he chased a thief out of the business and was cut with a sharp object, causing minor injuries. The victim was treated on the scene by EMS personnel and refused transport. The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male in his The post Worker slashed by thief exiting store appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
mocoshow.com

One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
407K+
Followers
59K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy