Wisconsin State

Fox News

Attorney behind lawsuit against FTX says Tom Brady, other celebrities 'could be liable' for crypto endorsement

The lawyer behind the class-action lawsuit against the now-collapsed crypto trading company FTX said Wednesday that high-profile celebrities such as legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban should be held liable for violating Florida law and causing consumers to suffer more than $11 billion in damages. Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
