Daniel Scott, 53

Phoenix, AZ - Daniel “Dan” Scott (Roach) - loving husband, son and brother, passed away on November 4, 2022. Dan was born on December 25, 1968 in Minneapolis, to James and Vaye Roach (Marquis). He grew up in Goodridge and graduated in 1987. He attended Northland Community College. Dan moved to Fargo, where he met his future wife, Lisa Harlow. They moved to Phoenix, AZ in January 1995, as he wanted to be where he could play tennis year round. In Phoenix, he worked at Oshman’s Sporting Goods Store, later Sports Authority and finally Pepsi Co. Dan enjoyed playing basketball, tennis and working out. He also loved his many cats and dogs over the years. He is survived by his wife, Lisa (Harlow); parents, James and Vaye Roach (Marquis); and his sister, Kimberly Olson (Lincoln). At his request, no services will be held. A00003B2022NV16