Appleton, MN

Harry “Sam” McCroy, 70

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGIWD_0jBri3la00 Appleton - Sam McCroy passed away on November 4, 2022 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident that took place on October 18, 2022. A memorial celebration will be planned for a later date to allow family and friends to share their love and memories of this wonderful man.

