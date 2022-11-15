ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Bolstad, 83

Newfolden - Roger Bolstad, 83, of Newfolden, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022 at his residence with his loving family by his side. Roger Kenneth Bolstad was born November 13, 1938 in Thief River Falls, to Karl and Ruby (Julsrud) Offenbacker. He was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith. Roger attended school in Fosston, graduating with the class of 1957. On June 18, 1957, Roger entered into service with the United States Army in Minneapolis. He was in the infantry in Germany and was decorated as a sharpshooter. He was honorably discharged on May 2, 1959. Roger later attended Moler Barber College in the Twin Cities and barbered in the communities of Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, Moorhead and Barnesville. While living in Detroit Lakes, he met his future wife, Susan Gunderson. The couple were married on September 18, 1965 in Viking, at Zion Lutheran Church. The couple made their home in Moorhead for a short time before settling in Barnesville. To this union five children were born, Karin, Jim, Tom, Dan and David. In 1972 the family moved to Newfolden, where they continued to reside. Roger continued to barber in Newfolden until 1975, starting work as a milk delivery driver for Bridgeman’s in Thief River Falls. After his retirement, Roger drove patients in the medical van from Thief River Falls area to Fargo for their treatments. He enjoyed hunting, shooting his guns, camping, watering his trees that he had planted, traveling in their motorhome and spending time with his family. Roger is survived by his loving wife, Susan of Newfolden; favorite daughter, Karin (Bill) Mears of El Cajon, CA; sons, Jim Bolstad of Warroad, Tom Bolstad of Gloucester, MA, Dan Bolstad of Fargo, ND and David (Angie) Bolstad of Chaska; grandchildren, Karl, Kaitlin, Amanda (Chris), Jennifer (Mike), Alec (Angela), Rylee, Trent, Charlie, Dylan, and Audrey; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Gloria Mitchell of Detroit Lakes, Larry (Eileen) Bolstad of Detroit Lakes; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held starting at 10 a.m. with the service to celebrate Roger’s life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls. Pastor Ollie Urdahl will officiate. Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com. A00003B2022NV16

