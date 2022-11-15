William Saetre

Hamburg, Germany - William Andrew Saetre passed from this life on October 30, 2022 at his home in Hamburg, Germany, leaving behind a vast crowd of family, friends and colleagues whose lives he touched in so many ways. All who knew Billy were affected by his enormous heart and generosity, his professorial knowledge of history, and especially his sense of humor and his ability to entertain. A consummate singer and performer, he often said he was born to be on the stage, and his long career in both America and Europe was the proof. Beginning in San Franciso with the San Francisco Opera Merola Program, he performed in various productions in northern California, including Beach Blanket Babylon, the wildy successful San Francisco revue, in which he belted out a version of the 20s hit, “Hard Hearted Hannah” dressed as a French poodle. Moving to Germany in 1991, Billy spent the next 4 years as a prized buffo tenor in the Hildesheim State Theater, after which he finished out the 90s singing operatic roles in Seattle, Houston, Dallas, New York, Dublin, Spoleto and Vienna. In 2003, he took a long-term contract with the Gelsenkirchen State Theater, where he sang leading roles in a long list of operas, including Platée, Jenufa, Das Rheingold, Die Dreigroschenoper, and a concert version of Britten’s War Requiem. He played the witch in both Hänsel und Gretel and The Wizard of Oz, giving performances that brought down the house. Offstage, Billy was an avid traveler, roaming throughout Europe, whose history he knew so well. One of his favorite spots on Earth was Hallstatt, a village on a lake in the Austrian Alps, where he returned each summer for over thirty years. He also loved the lakes of his native Minnesota, and knew all their names by heart. Wherever he was, Billy was known as the perfect host. His parties, whether they were sit-down dinners or outright bashes, were legendary and he was unequaled in his ability to make his guests feel at home and have a good time. In Hamburg, he was famous for throwing Thanksgiving dinners with all the American trimmings. A magnificent teacher, Billy taught privately and at two musical conservatories in Hamburg, the Stella Academy, and the Joop van den Ende Academy. His private lessons could last up to three hours and he provided his students with far more than just an education in singing. He was an inspiration and advisor to his students, all of whom revered him as a mentor. Billy is survived by his siblings, David (Janet), Anne (Steve), Nancy (Knut), Linda, and Steve; as well as the extended family that he knew and loved so well. No words can express the depth of the loss we feel, but Billy will live on, strong, laughing and incandescent, in the hearts of all who knew him, especially in the heart of his devoted partner of 33 years, Mike. Funeral Service is at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Warren. Visitation will take place after 5 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. Prayer Service on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Warren and one hour before services at the church on Thursday. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Warren. The Online Register Book can be found at: www.duborefuneralhome.com Arrangements with DuBore Funeral Home of Warren.